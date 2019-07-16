USA

Africans Flee to South America on Dangerous Journey to US

By Associated Press
July 16, 2019 09:37 AM
FILE PHOTO: A migrant from Cameroon holds his baby while trying to enter the Siglo XXI immigrant detention center to request humanitarian visas, issued by the Mexican government, to cross the country towards the U.S., in Tapachula, Mexico, July 5, 2019
PORTLAND, MAINE - Hundreds of Africans have joined Central American migrants on the long, dangerous journey to seek asylum in the U.S.

One man says he fled his village in the Democratic Republic of Congo when an armed conflict killed hundreds of people, including some of his relatives. On the trip to the United States, Blaise Matshieba and his family first went to South America and passed through eight countries.

As they traveled north, they slept along roads or in the jungle. They got sick and nearly starved. They encountered bodies. Now they are safe in Portland, Maine.

Matshieba says he chose the route after seeing accounts of Europe-bound immigrants being turned away, of drownings in the Mediterranean Sea and of racism.

 

