After Arrest, Epstein Challenges Victims in Florida Court

By Associated Press
July 9, 2019 10:37 AM
In this courtroom artist's sketch, defendant Jeffrey Epstein (C) sits with attorneys Martin Weinberg (L) and Marc Fernich during his arraignment in New York federal court, July 8, 2019.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. - Jeffrey Epstein is challenging victims of his underage sexual abuse in a Florida court, hours after he was indicted on sex trafficking charges in a separate case.

Epstein's lawyer Roy Black filed a response late Monday in a case involving a violation of the Crime Victims' Rights Act. A Florida federal judge ruled prosecutors improperly failed to consult victims when cutting a non-prosecution plea deal in 2008 that allowed Epstein to plead guilty to lesser state charges.

Epstein's filing contends the victims go too far in trying to remedy that violation by removing the plea deal's immunity provisions for other people and opening the door for Epstein to be federally prosecuted in Florida again.

This comes after Epstein pleaded not guilty Monday to sex trafficking and conspiracy charges.

