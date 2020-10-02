USA

Age, Weight Factor into Trump's COVID Prognosis

By Steve Baragona
October 02, 2020 01:12 PM
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump board Air Force One as they depart Washington.
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump board Air Force One as they depart Washington on campaign travel to participate in the first presidential debate with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in Cleveland, Ohio.

President Donald Trump's age and weight put him at higher risk of a severe case of COVID-19, but beyond that his prognosis is hard to gauge, experts say.  

Trump's doctor, Sean Conley, confirmed in a statement early Friday that the president and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the coronavirus. He said they "are both well at this time."  

"I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering," he added. 

Trump is 74 years old, and hospitalization rates rise steadily with age. People his age are hospitalized at a rate five times higher than 18-to-29-year-olds, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Their death rate is 90-fold higher. 

The White House's Brady press briefing room is almost empty, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Washington. President Donald Trump said…
The White House's Brady press briefing room is almost empty in Washington, Oct. 2, 2020.

According to results from his most recent medical exam, Trump is 1.9 meters tall or 6-foot-3 and weighs just under 111 kilos or 244 pounds. That puts his body mass index at the low end of obese.  

That triples his risk of hospitalization, according to the CDC. 

"In general, somebody with those demographics you would have to watch very closely," said Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease physician and senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.  

"But it doesn't necessarily mean that you are likely to have a severe case," he added.  

"This virus has a different trajectory in each person," Adalja said. COVID-19 infections run the gamut from asymptomatic to lethal. "We don't know enough about why some people, even if they're in a high-risk group, have a mild illness and others don't." 

One small study at a nursing home, where residents are at very high risk, found that more than one-third of those who tested positive for the coronavirus never developed symptoms. 

World leaders testing positive

Trump joins several world leaders infected with the coronavirus with a range of results.  

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, 65, said in July that he had a mild case of COVID-19, which he dismissed as a "little flu."  
 
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, 56, said on March 27 that he had "mild symptoms," but was hospitalized 10 days later.

Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez, 51, also was briefly hospitalized with COVID-19. Guatemala's president, Alejandro Giammattei, 64, reported a "very mild" case. Alexander Lukashenko, leader of Belarus, 66, said he had an asymptomatic infection.  

Isolation

Trump is experiencing "mild symptoms," White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told reporters Friday.   

The Trumps "plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence," Conley said.  

The White House is lit before dawn after U.S. President Donald Trump announced that he and U.S. first lady Melania Trump have…
The White House is lit before dawn after U.S. President Donald Trump announced that he and U.S. first lady Melania Trump have both tested positive for the coronavirus disease, in Washington, Oct. 2, 2020.

The CDC recommends people isolate themselves for at least 10 days after symptoms first appear, as long as 24 hours have passed without a fever and other symptoms are improving. 

That would take Trump off the campaign trail for more than a week with just over a month left before the election.  

Even if his symptoms get no worse and he makes a speedy recovery, he may not be in full health at the end of 10 days.   

"That's sometimes the case with people, that even if they have mild symptoms, they do take some time to recover to get back to their baseline," Adalja said.  
 

Related Stories

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill greet supporters.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Biden Says He'll Continue to Pray for Health, Safety of Trump and Family
Democratic challenger and his wife Jill send thoughts to President Donald Trump, his opponent in November election, and Trump's wife Melania, who both tested positive for COVID-19
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Fri, 10/02/2020 - 10:15 AM
FILE - President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Duluth, Minnesota, Sept. 30, 2020.
USA
Timeline of Trump's Activities During Week Coronavirus Hit Home
US president tweeted early Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the coronavirus
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 10/02/2020 - 09:23 AM
Pedestrians look an artist from Gurukul art school painting posters carrying messages for U.S. President Donald Trump.
2020 USA Votes
World Leaders Send Support After Trump COVID Diagnosis
From Britain to India to Russia, world leaders and prominent figures take to social media with support, thoughts and prayers for President Trump and first lady after their COVID-19 diagnosis
Anita Powell
By Anita Powell
Fri, 10/02/2020 - 06:32 AM
VOA science Correspondent Steve Baragona
By
Steve Baragona

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Age, Weight Factor into Trump's COVID Prognosis

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump board Air Force One as they depart Washington.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Biden Says He'll Continue to Pray for Health, Safety of Trump and Family

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill greet supporters.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Trump Joins Growing List of Virus-infected World Leaders

The front page of the Evening Standard displays the news of US President Donald Trump after he tested positive to Covid-19, in…
USA

Timeline of Trump's Activities During Week Coronavirus Hit Home

FILE - President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Duluth, Minnesota, Sept. 30, 2020.
USA

Reuters Exclusive: Trump Policing Panel Was Warned About Secretive Process Before Court

FILE - In this May 31, 2020, file photo, Los Angeles police officers arrest a demonstrator in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles…