USA

Albuquerque Protest Turns Violent, Shots Fired, Fires Set

By Associated Press
June 01, 2020 02:02 PM
Demonstrators protest the death of George Floyd in downtown Albuquerque, New Mexico, May 31, 2020.
Demonstrators protest the death of George Floyd in downtown Albuquerque, New Mexico, May 31, 2020.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A protest along the historic Route 66 into downtown Albuquerque turned violent early Monday after police reported demonstrators set small fires and officers said shots were fired at them.

The officers reported that the shots were fired in front of the historic Kimo Theater early Monday after a mostly peaceful demonstration disbanded, said Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos. No injuries were reported.

There was damage to several properties in the area, including looting and broken windows, he said.

Police "deployed Emergency Response Teams to a large portion of downtown to stop people who are vandalizing property and causing violence against police," Gallego said.

Before the chaos, hundreds of people marched Sunday down historic Route 66, protesting the death of George Floyd, the black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd's neck even after he stopped moving and pleading for air.

Protesters in New Mexico's largest city held signs, wore masks and chanted, "Say his name: George Floyd" and "Hands up, don't shoot."

Activist Arthur Bell, 35, told demonstrators the march was peaceful, but he was "tired of being peaceful."

Bell said his black skin makes him a target for police, and he is fed up with that situation.

Bell told protesters there will be another demonstration Monday evening in front of Albuquerque Police Department headquarters, but that rally will be "different."

When The Associated Press asked Bell what he meant by "different," he said: "A general never gives out his tactics."

When the crowd arrived on the western edge of downtown Albuquerque late Sunday, they stopped and held a moment of silence for Floyd that was followed by cheers.

 

Related Stories

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks with reporters in Pierre, March, 5, 2020.
USA
Noem Activates National Guard after Protests Turn Violent 
South Dakota Gov. Governor Kristi Noem activated the National Guard after protests in Sioux Fall turned violent over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 06/01/2020 - 09:49
A police officer points a hand cannon at protesters who have been detained pending arrest on South Washington Street.
USA
Use of Force Criticized in Protests About Police Brutality
As protests grip the nation, officers have doused crowds with pepper spray, struck protesters with batons, steered police cars into throngs, shoved demonstrators and screamed curses
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 06/01/2020 - 08:49
Demonstrators protest the death of George Floyd in downtown Albuquerque, N.M., Sunday, May 31, 2020. Floyd was a black man who…
USA
Unrest Overshadows Peaceful Protests
Tens of thousands protest peacefully in US
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 06/01/2020 - 01:50
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 31: Police hold a perimeter near the White House as demonstrators gather to protest the killing of George…
USA
Violence Erupts Near White House
Vandalism in Washington on Saturday night mirrors that taking place in other American cities
Steve Herman
By Steve Herman
Sun, 05/31/2020 - 02:23
AP logo
By
Associated Press

1619-2019

Child Marriage

More U.S. News

USA

Sports Teams, Figures Express Support for US Protests 

Michael Jordan headshot, as former NBA player, cries while speaking during a celebration of life for Kobe Bryant and his…
USA

Albuquerque Protest Turns Violent, Shots Fired, Fires Set

Demonstrators protest the death of George Floyd in downtown Albuquerque, New Mexico, May 31, 2020.
USA

Zimbabwe Summons US Envoy Over White House Adviser's Comment

White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien attends a White House National Day of Prayer Service in the Rose Garden of…
USA

Curfews Expire as California Assesses Damage From Unrest

Members of California's National Guard patrol in Los Angeles, May 31, 2020, as the city begins cleaning up after a night of violence.
USA

Driver of Truck That Rolled Through Minneapolis Protest Charged With Assault

Bogdan Vechirko, the truck driver who was apprehended after driving into a crowd of demonstrators, poses for a booking photograph at Hennepin County Jail in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 31, 2020. Hennepin County Sheriff's Office/Handout via Reuters.