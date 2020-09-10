USA

Americans to Mark 19th Anniversary of September 11 Attacks 

By VOA News
September 10, 2020 05:20 PM
A beam of light is seen near to the Lincoln Memorial, as part of the Towers of Light Tribute marking the 19th anniversary of…
A beam of light is seen near to the Lincoln Memorial, as part of the Towers of Light Tribute marking the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 attack on the Pentagon, Sept. 9, 2020, in Washington.

Americans on Friday will mark the 19th anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks that killed almost 3,000 people in New York, Virginia and Pennsylvania. 
 
What happened? 
 
Nineteen men affiliated with al-Qaida carried out the four hijackings.   
 
The deadliest attack on American soil since Pearl Harbor in 1941, the events of September 11 permanently changed America's perception of security and prompted then-President George W. Bush to declare war on terrorism and invade Afghanistan. 
 
U.S.-led coalition forces knocked the Taliban from power in Afghanistan.  The war there continues, although earlier this year the U.S. and Taliban signed an agreement aimed at ending the conflict. 
 
The United States searched for al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden for years after the terrorist attacks, and in May 2011 a team of U.S. Navy SEALs raided a compound in Abbottabod, Pakistan, where they shot him dead. 
 
Memorials for those killed in the attacks now stand at all three sites in New York, Virginia and Pennsylvania.  The Pentagon crash site was quickly rebuilt after the attacks.  A new tower at the World Trade Center site took longer to construct, but now rises above the Manhattan skyline as the tallest building in the United States. 

Related Stories

President Donald Trump is surrounded by first responders after signing H.R. 1327, an act ensuring that a victims' compensation fund related to the Sept. 11 attacks never runs out of money, in Washington, July 29, 2019.
USA
Trump Signs Bill to Replenish September 11 Victims Fund
The $7.4 billion fund to compensate first respodners had been running low, with benefits slashed severely
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 07/29/2019 - 01:59 PM
Guests looks at the memorial during the ceremony marking the 15th anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center at The National September 11 Memorial and Museum in Lower Manhattan in New York City, Sept. 11, 2016.
USA
US Marks September 11th Anniversary
President Obama says, 'We will remember and will never forget the nearly 3,000 lives taken so cruelly from us'
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 09/11/2016 - 07:42 AM
A single white rose is left at the edge of the South Pool of the 911 Memorial atop the area of the memorial for New York City Police (NYPD) officers killed in the 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center, in Manhattan, New York, U.S., July 8, 2016.
USA
9/11 Museum Artworks Look Back on September 11 Attacks
Thirteen artworks that were created in response to 9/11 will go on display in New York City for the 15th anniversary of the terrorist attacks. Paintings, sculptures, video and other media will form an exhibition at the 9/11 Memorial Museum titled "Rendering the Unthinkable: Artists Respond to 9/11." It will open September 12 and run until January. The works, created between 2001 and 2011, will appear together for the first time. Some of the…
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Americans to Mark 19th Anniversary of September 11 Attacks 

A beam of light is seen near to the Lincoln Memorial, as part of the Towers of Light Tribute marking the 19th anniversary of…
USA

FBI Investigating Hundreds of Cases of Suspected COVID Relief Fraud

The Pennsylvania Avenue entrance of the J. Edgar Hoover Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) Building is seen in Washington, Nov. 30, 2017.
Press Freedom

China, US Trade Barbs After Paper Refuses to Carry Envoy's Op-Ed

FILE - A man holding a smartphone walks past the headquarters of the Chinese Communist Party newspaper People's Daily, in Beijing, China, Oct. 6, 2018.  
USA

Wildfires Continue in California, Other Western US States

Flames from a wildfire shoot from a home in the Berry Creek area of Butte County, California, Sept. 9, 2020.
USA

Journalist Woodward Defends Decision to Withhold Trump's Virus Comments

Former Washington Post reporter Bob Woodward speaks during an event sponsored by The Washington Post to commemorate the 40th anniversary of Watergate, June 11, 2012 at the Watergate office building in Washington.