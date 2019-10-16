USA

Another Man Arrested in Probe of Giuliani Associates

By Associated Press
October 16, 2019 01:31 PM
Kevin Downing, right, am attorney representing two Florida businessmen Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, leaves the federal…
Kevin Downing, right, an attorney representing two Florida businessmen Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, tied to President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, leaves the federal court in Alexandria, Va., Oct. 10, 2019.

NEW YORK - A Florida man wanted in a campaign finance case involving associates of Rudy Giuliani is in federal custody.

Federal authorities say they took David Correia into custody Wednesday at Kennedy Airport in New York City.

Correia is named in an indictment with two Giuliani associates arrested last week on charges they made illegal contributions to a congressman and a political action committee supporting President Donald Trump.

Giuliani is Trump's personal lawyer. He says he had no knowledge of illegal donations.

Prosecutors say Correia conspired with other defendants to make political donations with the aim of trying to get support for a new recreational marijuana business.

Four defendants are expected to appear Thursday in federal court in Manhattan.

A lawyer for Correia is not yet listed in court records.

