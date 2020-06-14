USA

Atlanta Officer Who Shot Rayshard Brooks Terminated 

By VOA News
Updated June 14, 2020 09:40 AM
"RIP Rayshard" is spray painted on a sign as as flames engulf a Wendy's restaurant during protests Saturday, June 13, 2020, in…
"RIP Rayshard" is spray painted on a sign as as flames engulf a Wendy's restaurant during protests, June 13, 2020, in Atlanta.

ATLANTA - The police officer who shot and killed a black man in an Atlanta fast-food drive-through was fired this weekend, the police office announced early Sunday. 

Garrett Rolfe was terminated and a second officer, Devin Bronsan, was put on administrative leave, a police spokesman announced early Sunday. 

The announcement follows the resignation of Atlanta’s police chief Saturday  24 hours after Rayshard Brooks, 27, was shot and killed by Rolfe while in the drive-through at a Wendy’s restaurant. 

FILE - Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields attends a news conference in Atlanta, Jan. 4, 2018. On June 13, 2020, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced that Shields was resigning following a fatal shooting by an officer the night before.

"I have faith in the mayor, and it is time for the city to move forward and build trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve," police chief Erika Shields said in a statement. 

Protesters took to the streets following his killing over the weekend, lighting the Wendy’s restaurant on fire Saturday evening.  

Hundreds of demonstrators blocked an interstate in Georgia’s capital and were met with tear gas. Dozens of protesters were arrested. 

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), police were called to the Wendy’s for complaints that Brooks was asleep in his car, blocking the drive-through lane. Nearly 40 minutes transpired between when officers first knocked on the car door and when shots were fired. 

This screen grab taken from body camera video provided by the Atlanta Police Department shows Rayshard Brooks speaking with Officer Garrett Rolfe in the parking lot of a Wendy's restaurant, late Friday, June 12, 2020, in Atlanta.

The GBI report, corroborated by a witness video, says that Brooks failed a sobriety test and then resisted arrest by officers before being shot three times. Brooks was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

Reports say that Brooks grabbed one of the officers’ tasers, which prompted them to shoot. 

L. Chris Stewart, an attorney for Brooks' family, said the officers should be charged with murder, and called out the hypocrisy of shooting a man for holding a weapon police have said is ‘nonlethal’.         

 “You can't say a Taser is a nonlethal weapon ... but when an African American grabs it and runs with it, now it's some kind of deadly, lethal weapon that calls for you to unload on somebody,” Stewart said. 

Brooks’ death comes at a time of heightened awareness of police brutality and racial disparities in America as weeks of protests have continued in nearly every state in the country, following the killing of George Floyd while in the custody of police officers in Minneapolis, Minnesota late last month. 

      

 

 

Related Stories

A protester holds a sign in front of the police on Saturday, June 13, 2020, near the Wendy's restaurant, in Atlanta, where…
Race in America
Atlanta Police Chief Resigns After Fatal Police Shooting
Authorities say slain man had grabbed officer’s Taser, was running away when he was shot
AP logo
ByAssociated Press
Sat, 06/13/2020 - 18:54
Protesters pause in a moment of silence during a march Saturday, June 6, 2020, in downtown Atlanta. Demonstrations continue…
USA
Fired Atlanta Officers File Suit Against Mayor, Police Chief
The lawsuit states the officers were fired without due process
AP logo
ByAssociated Press
Tue, 06/09/2020 - 11:10
Taniyah Pilgrim holds Messiah Young's bandaged hand as he speaks during a news conference on the campus of Morehouse College…
Race in America
Atlanta Police Officers Charged with Assault
Video of incident during protest viewed widely on TV, social media 
VOA logo
ByVOA News
Tue, 06/02/2020 - 16:33
Keisha Lance Bottoms headshot, as Atlanta Mayor, graphic element on gray
USA
Atlanta Mayor Praised for Response to Floyd Unrest
Keisha Lance Bottoms invoked city history in a passionate plea for those protesting the death of George Floyd to go home
AP logo
ByAssociated Press
Sat, 05/30/2020 - 19:02
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Yankee Go Home: What Does Moving Troops out of Germany Mean? 

FILE - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo talks to U.S. soldiers based in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Nov. 7, 2019.
USA

Trump says he Won't Watch NFL, US Soccer if Players Kneel During Anthem

San Francisco 49ers outside linebacker Eli Harold (58), quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) and safety Eric Reid (35) kneel during the national anthem before an NFL football game Oct. 6, 2016.
USA

Atlanta Officer Who Shot Rayshard Brooks Terminated 

"RIP Rayshard" is spray painted on a sign as as flames engulf a Wendy's restaurant during protests Saturday, June 13, 2020, in…
USA

Remains of Missing Idaho Children Identified

Lori Vallow Daybell glances at the camera during her hearing on Friday, March 6, 2020, in Rexburg, Idaho. At her right is…
Finding Hope

Florida Video Production Company Keeps Cameras Rolling for Community Amid Pandemic 