Atlanta Officer Who Shot Rayshard Brooks Terminated 

ATLANTA - The police officer who shot and killed a black man in an Atlanta fast-food drive-through was fired this weekend, the police office announced early Sunday.

Garrett Rolfe was terminated and a second officer, Devin Bronsan, was put on administrative leave, a police spokesman announced early Sunday.

The announcement follows the resignation of Atlanta’s police chief Saturday 24 hours after Rayshard Brooks, 27, was shot and killed by Rolfe while in the drive-through at a Wendy’s restaurant.

FILE - Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields attends a news conference in Atlanta, Jan. 4, 2018. On June 13, 2020, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced that Shields was resigning following a fatal shooting by an officer the night before.

"I have faith in the mayor, and it is time for the city to move forward and build trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve," police chief Erika Shields said in a statement.

Protesters took to the streets following his killing over the weekend, lighting the Wendy’s restaurant on fire Saturday evening.

Hundreds of demonstrators blocked an interstate in Georgia’s capital and were met with tear gas. Dozens of protesters were arrested.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), police were called to the Wendy’s for complaints that Brooks was asleep in his car, blocking the drive-through lane. Nearly 40 minutes transpired between when officers first knocked on the car door and when shots were fired.

This screen grab taken from body camera video provided by the Atlanta Police Department shows Rayshard Brooks speaking with Officer Garrett Rolfe in the parking lot of a Wendy's restaurant, late Friday, June 12, 2020, in Atlanta.

The GBI report, corroborated by a witness video, says that Brooks failed a sobriety test and then resisted arrest by officers before being shot three times. Brooks was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Reports say that Brooks grabbed one of the officers’ tasers, which prompted them to shoot.

L. Chris Stewart, an attorney for Brooks' family, said the officers should be charged with murder, and called out the hypocrisy of shooting a man for holding a weapon police have said is ‘nonlethal’.

“You can't say a Taser is a nonlethal weapon ... but when an African American grabs it and runs with it, now it's some kind of deadly, lethal weapon that calls for you to unload on somebody,” Stewart said.

Brooks’ death comes at a time of heightened awareness of police brutality and racial disparities in America as weeks of protests have continued in nearly every state in the country, following the killing of George Floyd while in the custody of police officers in Minneapolis, Minnesota late last month.