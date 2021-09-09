Bermuda Feels Effects of Hurricane Larry

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Bermuda is expected to begin feeling the effects of Hurricane Larry Thursday, while what is now Tropical Depression Mindy is soaking the southeastern United States.



In its latest report, forecasters at the Hurricane Center say Larry is 335 kilometers east- southeast of Bermuda, with maximum sustained winds of about 155 kilometers per hour, making it a Category 2 hurricane. While Larry will remain some distance from the island, the storm is large, with tropical force winds extending up to 350 kilometers from its center.



Forecasters say tropical storm conditions were expected on Bermuda Thursday, including high winds, rough surf and periods of heavy rain. A hurricane watch is in effect for Newfoundland on Canada’s east coast as hurricane conditions are possible there late Friday.



Larry – which has been a hurricane for more than a week – is producing significant swells along the U.S. East Coast and is expected to continue to do so through the end of the week. The swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.



Tropical Storm Mindy moved ashore Wednesday night into ((the southeastern U.S. state of)) Georgia before weakening to a tropical depression and was expected to produce heavy rainfall across the southern portions of the state and coastal South Carolina. The rainfall was expected to produce isolated to scattered flash, urban, and small-stream flooding.



Mindy was only briefly a tropical storm as it moved quickly across the Gulf of Mexico before making landfall.