USA

Bermuda Feels Effects of Hurricane Larry

By VOA News
September 09, 2021 10:48 AM
This GOES-16 East GeoColor satellite image taken Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at 2:20 p.m. EDT, and provided by NOAA, shows…
This GOES-16 East GeoColor satellite image, Sept. 8, 2021, shows Hurricane Larry in the Atlantic Ocean. The National Weather Service is warning that swells from Hurricane Larry will create dangerous rip current conditions.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Bermuda is expected to begin feeling the effects of Hurricane Larry Thursday, while what is now Tropical Depression Mindy is soaking the southeastern United States.
 
In its latest report, forecasters at the Hurricane Center say Larry is 335 kilometers east- southeast of Bermuda, with maximum sustained winds of about 155 kilometers per hour, making it a Category 2 hurricane.  While Larry will remain some distance from the island, the storm is large, with tropical force winds extending up to 350 kilometers from its center.
 
Forecasters say tropical storm conditions were expected on Bermuda Thursday, including high winds, rough surf and periods of heavy rain. A hurricane watch is in effect for Newfoundland on Canada’s east coast as hurricane conditions are possible there late Friday.   
 
Larry – which has been a hurricane for more than a week – is producing significant swells along the U.S. East Coast and is expected to continue to do so through the end of the week. The swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.
 
Tropical Storm Mindy moved ashore Wednesday night into ((the southeastern U.S. state of)) Georgia before weakening to a tropical depression and was expected to produce heavy rainfall across the southern portions of the state and coastal South Carolina. The rainfall was expected to produce isolated to scattered flash, urban, and small-stream flooding.
 
Mindy was only briefly a tropical storm as it moved quickly across the Gulf of Mexico before making landfall.

Related Stories

Hurricane Larry grows stronger in the eastern Atlantic, Sept. 2, 2021.
USA
Larry Remains Category 3 Hurricane in the Atlantic; Forecasters Watch Tropical Depression
US east coast to experience life-threatening swells, rip tides
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 09/07/2021 - 11:50 AM
Hurricane Larry grows stronger in the eastern Atlantic, Sept. 2, 2021.
USA
Hurricane Larry Forms in Eastern Atlantic, Grows Larger, Stronger
Forecasters say it currently poses no threat to land but will be major hurricane by late Friday
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 09/02/2021 - 04:04 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

US Jobless Benefit Claims Drop to New Pandemic Low    

Signage for a job fair is seen on 5th Avenue after the release of the jobs report in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., September…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Biden to Call for Summit on Global COVID Vaccine Supplies, Reports Say

FILE - Frozen vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are taken out to thaw, at the MontLegia CHC hospital in Liege, Belgium, Jan. 4, 2021. U.S. President Joe Biden is calling for a summit to address shortages in global vaccine supplies.
USA

'The Biggest Story of Our Careers' - 9/11 at VOA
Imges of Voice of Americ Journalists reporting on September 11, 2001.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Biden to Issue New US COVID-19 Vaccination Strategy Thursday

Protesters opposing vaccine mandates march past the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. Two vaccine…
USA

Ida Deaths Rise By 11 in New Orleans; Louisiana Toll Now 26

Lori Butler wipes her brow as she moves debris she is gutting from her home that was flooded, in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida…