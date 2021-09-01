USA

Biden Assails Texas Law Banning Most Abortions

By Ken Bredemeier
September 01, 2021 04:07 PM
U.S. President Joe Biden hosts a virtual briefing on Hurricane Ida with FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell and governors and mayors from states and cities impacted by the storm, at the White House in Washington, Aug. 30, 2021.
U.S. President Joe Biden said Sept. 1, 2021, that the Texas law that bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy “blatantly violates the constitutional right established” under the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday assailed a Texas law that bans most abortions in the state, hours after the Supreme Court declined to act on an emergency request by abortion rights groups to block the measure from taking effect.

In a statement, Biden, an abortion rights supporter, as are many U.S. Democrats, said the law in the southwestern state “blatantly violates the constitutional right established” under the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, saying that women have a constitutional right to end a pregnancy in the first six months when the fetus is incapable of surviving outside the womb.

Texas is among a dozen mostly Republican-led states that have enacted "heartbeat" abortion bans, which outlaw the procedure once the rhythmic contracting of fetal cardiac tissue can be detected, often at six weeks, and sometimes before a woman realizes she is pregnant.

Courts in the past have blocked such bans.

The Texas anti-abortion law is unusual in that it gives private citizens the power to enforce it by allowing them to sue abortion providers and anyone who "aids or abets" an abortion after six weeks. Those winning such lawsuits would be entitled to at least $10,000.

FILE - Texas state Rep. Donna Howard, D-Austin, center at lectern, opposes a bill introduced that would ban abortions as early as six weeks, in the House Chamber in Austin, Texas, May 5, 2021.

Biden said, “The Texas law will significantly impair women’s access to the health care they need, particularly for communities of color and individuals with low incomes.”

“And, outrageously, it deputizes private citizens to bring lawsuits against anyone who they believe has helped another person get an abortion, which might even include family members, health care workers, front desk staff at a health care clinic, or strangers with no connection to the individual,” the U.S. leader said.

Biden said his administration is “deeply committed” to defending abortion rights established under the 1973 decision.

Supporters of the Texas abortion law hailed the inaction of the Supreme Court. 

“Undoubtedly, today is a historic and hopeful day,” said Chelsey Youman, an official with the Human Coalition Action group in Texas that worked for passage of the law. “Texas is the first state to successfully protect the most vulnerable among us, preborn children, by outlawing abortion once their heartbeats are detected.”

Abortion providers in Texas, including Planned Parenthood and Whole Women’s Health, said they would no longer terminate pregnancies more than six weeks after a woman’s last menstrual period.

Abortion rights is one of the most contested issues in American political life.

Although national polls show that most Americans support retaining the nearly five-decades-old Roe ruling, conservative-dominated state legislatures with Republican majorities have approved a range of laws to limit the number of abortions, with some anti-abortion lawmakers actively petitioning the high court to ban the procedures outright.

The Supreme Court, even with a 6-to-3 conservative majority, could still halt the Texas law.

The high court has agreed to hear arguments in its upcoming term starting in October about a Mississippi law that bans most abortions after 15 weeks, significantly before fetal viability.

 

