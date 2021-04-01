USA

Biden to Hold First Cabinet Meeting

By VOA News
April 01, 2021 08:22 AM
President Joe Biden delivers a speech on infrastructure spending at Carpenters Pittsburgh Training Center, Wednesday, March 31,…
President Joe Biden speaks about infrastructure spending at Carpenters Pittsburgh Training Center, March 31, 2021, in Pittsburgh.

- U.S. President Joe Biden holds his first Cabinet meeting Thursday.
 
The gathering of top officials comes as the administration rolls out a $2 trillion infrastructure proposal that it hopes will gain congressional approval.
 

President Joe Biden delivers a speech on infrastructure spending, at Carpenters Pittsburgh Training Center, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, March 31, 2021.
Biden Unveils $2 Trillion US Jobs, Infrastructure Plan
President’s plan aims to put the United States in position to out-compete China and other adversaries

It is also one week since the last Cabinet member was confirmed by the U.S. Senate.
 
The White House says 25 people will attend Thursday’s meeting.  That number includes the vice president and heads of executive departments such as the Department of Defense, Department of State and Treasury Department, as well as high-level officials such as the director of national intelligence.
 
Instead of convening in the typical Cabinet meeting room at the White House, the session will  be in the East Room where there is more space for social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.
 
All attendees will also be wearing face masks.
 
In addition to the infrastructure plan, administration officials are working to promote the already-approved $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill that Biden signed last month that includes direct payments to many U.S. households and help for businesses and local governments.

