USA

Biden to Promote $2 Trillion Infrastructure Plan 

By VOA News
March 31, 2021 07:29 AM
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in…
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference in the East Room of the White House, March 25, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Remove Edit

U.S. President Joe Biden is traveling Wednesday to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to promote a $2 trillion infrastructure plan that includes addressing roads, bridges, drinking water, electricity and transit systems. 

A senior administration official told reporters late Tuesday the projects would be targeted to take place over the span of about eight years. 

FILE - In this April 20, 2020, file photo work continues on the Interstate Highway 75 project in Hazel Park, Mich. Looking…
FILE - Work proceeds on an Interstate Highway 75 project in Hazel Park, Mich., April 20, 2020.

“These are high-value investments, the investments that experts across the board have identified as contributing to addressing deficiencies, improving economic efficiency,” the official said.  “And we think that these are investments that, as a country, we cannot afford not to make.” 

Biden is proposing paying for it all through changes to taxes on corporations, including raising the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28%. 

FILE - This April 13, 2014 file photo shows the headquarters of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in Washington. The agency…
Wealthy Americans Dodge $175 Billion in Taxes Each Year 
As Biden administration plans tax hikes, enforcement remains lax 

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday the administration is open to different ideas about how to fund the package, but that concerns about the condition of the nation’s infrastructure are shared by people across the political spectrum. 

Republicans in Congress have expressed their opposition to Biden’s plan to raise taxes, saying that would hurt American workers, slow economic growth and make U.S. companies less competitive in the world market. 

The senior administration official who previewed the plan ahead of Biden’s speech said one focus of the proposal is “making our infrastructure of the future more resilient to climate change,” with initiatives such as helping bus fleets shift to electric vehicles and making electric cars more affordable for drivers. 

The official also said Biden wants to eliminate all lead pipes in the drinking water system and to make affordable broadband internet access available to everyone. 

Another part of the plan is aimed at research and development in sectors such as batteries and semiconductors, along with job training for those industries. 

Related Stories

FILE - In this April 20, 2020, file photo work continues on the Interstate Highway 75 project in Hazel Park, Mich. Looking…
US Politics
Biden to Pitch Infrastructure Plan
$3 trillion proposal will be first step by administration to keep promise Biden made during presidential campaign to help nation 'Build Back Better'; Republican support for package is a question
Default Author Profile
By Rob Garver
Thu, 03/25/2021 - 08:42 PM
FILE - In this May 6, 2020, file photo a worker welds on the Ninth Street bridge in Pittsburgh. Looking beyond the $1.9…
USA
Biden Looking to Big Infrastructure Spending Deal
US leader envisions economic boost after winning approval for coronavirus relief
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Tue, 03/23/2021 - 03:55 PM
FILE - Customers use the light from a cell phone to look in the meat section of a grocery store Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in…
USA
Civil Engineers: US Infrastructure Rates a C-minus
Washington often debates more spending for roads, airports, water systems and more, but seldom reaches agreement
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Wed, 03/03/2021 - 02:17 PM
President Joe Biden accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a meeting with lawmakers on investments in…
Economy & Business
Biden: ‘China Going to Eat Our Lunch’ Unless US Moves on Infrastructure
No specific amount yet on how much the president wants to spend to rejuvenate America’s aging infrastructure
Steve Herman
By Steve Herman
Thu, 02/11/2021 - 05:10 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Capitol Riot Exposed QAnon’s Violent Potential

Trump supporter Douglas Austen Jensen, wearing a QAnon shirt, confronts police on the second floor of the U.S. Capitol after breaching security defenses, in Washington, January 6, 2021.
USA

Biden to Promote $2 Trillion Infrastructure Plan 

President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in…
USA

Wealthy Americans Dodge $175 Billion in Taxes Each Year 

FILE - This April 13, 2014 file photo shows the headquarters of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in Washington. The agency…
USA

Trial of Policeman Charged in George Floyd’s Death Continues with Firefighter Testimony

Community members living in North Minneapolis watch the second day in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin
USA

White House: VP Harris, Guatemala's Giammattei Discuss Immigration

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris arrives at Tweed-New Haven Airport, Connecticut