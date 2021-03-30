USA

Biden Releases First Slate of Judicial Nominees

By Reuters
March 30, 2021 08:49 AM
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Biden delivers remarks after a meeting with his COVID-19 Response Team at the White House campus in Washington
President Biden said in a statement that this trailblazing slate of nominees draws from the very best and brightest minds of the American legal profession.

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden released his first slate of 11 federal judicial nominations on Wednesday, including three Black women for federal circuit court vacancies, a Muslim American and an Asian American and Pacific Islander.

“This trailblazing slate of nominees draws from the very best and brightest minds of the American legal profession,” Biden said in a statement that emphasized their “broad diversity of background experience and perspective.”

The nominees, which include nine women, must be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

The Black women nominated for federal circuit court vacancies include Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, Tiffany Cunningham for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit and Candace Jackson-Akiwumi for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit.

Zahid N. Quraishi, a New Jersey magistrate judge, would be the nation’s first Muslim American to serve on a federal district court.

Judge Florence Pan would be the first Asian-American judge to serve on the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, the White House said in a statement.

 

Reuters logo
By
Reuters

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Biden Releases First Slate of Judicial Nominees

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Biden delivers remarks after a meeting with his COVID-19 Response Team at the White House campus in Washington
USA

Biden Boosts Offshore Wind Energy, Wants to Power 10 Million Homes

Offshore Wind
USA

Epstein Associate Faces New Charges in Sex Crimes Case

(FILES) In this file photo taken on September 20, 2013, Ghislaine Maxwell attends day 1 of the 4th Annual WIE Symposium at…
Middle East

US: Syrians in Dire need of Aid Must Receive it

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a virtual meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres from the…
COVID-19 Pandemic

CDC Study Shows Pfizer, Moderna Vaccines to be Highly Effective in 'Real World' Conditions

FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2021, file photo, vials for the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are displayed on a tray at a…