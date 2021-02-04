USA

Biden to Set Tone for Foreign Policy Vision in Thursday Remarks

By Nike Ching
Updated February 04, 2021 06:50 AM
FILE - President Joe Biden delivers remarks in the State Dining Room of the White House, in Washington, Jan. 27, 2021.
FILE - President Joe Biden delivers remarks in the State Dining Room of the White House, in Washington, Jan. 27, 2021.

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Joe Biden will set the tone for his foreign policy vision during his first major speech at the State Department on Thursday.

While his remarks may not outline the specifics of a new U.S. approach to foreign adversaries including China, North Korea, Russia and Iran, Biden is expected to lay out his vision to ramp up outreach to allies to confront common global challenges.

Wednesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said during a briefing that Biden would speak broadly but would not offer specifics on foreign policy. Psaki said the U.S. president believes the United States must work closely with allies on China.

State Department spokesman Ned Price echoed that sentiment during a press briefing later in the day.

"Our policy has not changed,” he told reporters, adding that policy is guided by the U.S.’s “One China policy.”

Newly confirmed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken removes his face mask as he arrives to hold his first press briefing at…
FILE - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken removes his face mask as he arrives to hold his first press briefing at the State Department in Washington, Jan. 27, 2021.

In response to a question from VOA, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken told reporters last week that the relationship between the U.S. and China was “arguably the most important relationship that we have in the world going forward.”

China

Biden’s Thursday speech comes as the U.S. ponders a new approach to China, a policy characterized by "strategic patience," Psaki said in a White House press briefing January 25.

This photo taken on June 4, 2019 shows the Chinese flag behind razor wire at a housing compound in Yangisar, south of Kashgar,…
White House Says US Seeks 'New Approach' with China   
China challenges US security, prosperity and values, Biden spokesperson says

How to handle supply chain and intelligence threats from China is among the top priorities of the administration. It has been reported that Biden is soon expected to sign an executive order to review U.S. supply chains, with a focus on coronavirus relief suppliers from foreign competitors.

"We know that China is engaged in a range of conduct that hurts American workers. It blunts our technological edge, it threatens our alliances and influence in international organizations, and China is engaged in gross human rights violations that shock the conscience,” the State Department's Price said this week.

“So we will counter China’s aggressive and coercive actions, sustain our key military advantages, defend democratic values, invest in advanced technologies and restore our vital security partnerships,” he added.

Russia

The new U.S. president has spoken by phone with several foreign leaders since taking office, including officials from traditional U.S. allies and Russian President Vladimir Putin. During the call to Putin, the White House said, Biden raised contentious issues such as the arrest of opposition figure Alexei Navalny, as well as Moscow’s cyber-espionage campaign, while seeking common ground by agreeing to extend a landmark nuclear arms deal with Russia.

Wednesday, the U.S. and Russia announced they had extended the New START arms control treaty for five years, pursuing arms control between the world’s two largest strategic nuclear arsenals.

“We remain clear-eyed about the challenges that Russia poses to the United States and the world," Blinken said in a statement.

He added the U.S. would “work to hold Russia to account for adversarial actions as well as its human rights abuses, in close coordination with our allies and partners.”

Myanmar

Also Wednesday, the U.S. said it was “disturbed” by reports that ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi was charged following the military's coup on Monday.

FILE - Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi waits for the arrival of her delegation before the Japan Myanmar Summit.
Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi Charged With Illegally Importing Walkie-Talkies
De-facto leader detained after military seized power on Monday

"We are aware of reports that State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint have been charged with crimes, and the National League for Democracy and members of Parliament have been ordered to vacate" the capital, Naypyidaw, Price said during Wednesday’s State Department press briefing.

"We call on the military to immediate release them all and all detained civilian and political leaders, journalists and detained human rights activists, and to restore the democratically elected government to power. As President Biden has said, the military’s seizure is a direct assault on the country’s transition to democracy and the rule of the law."

Related Stories

Law enforcement officers stand guard during a demonstration after Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was sentenced to three and a half years in jail, in Moscow, Feb. 2, 2021.
Europe
Russia Dismisses Western Criticism of Navalny Sentencing
Once poisoned opposition leader now sentenced to 3.5 years in prison
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 02/03/2021 - 11:52 AM
Myanmar Army armored vehicles drive in a street after the military seized power in a coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, Feb. 3, 2021.
East Asia Pacific
Inter-Parliamentary Union Condemns Myanmar Coup as Threat to Democracy, Human Rights
IPU membership includes parliamentary bodies from 179 of the world’s 193 countries
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Wed, 02/03/2021 - 12:01 PM
US Designates Myanmar Military Takeover a Coup
00:02:21
East Asia Pacific
US Designates Myanmar Military Takeover a Coup
The US says the actions by Myanmar’s military constitute a coup, which triggers a review of American assistance to the government
Cindy Saine
By Cindy Saine
Tue, 02/02/2021 - 08:43 PM
A man holds a sign during a rally to show support for Uighurs and their fight for human rights in Hong Kong, Sunday, Dec. 22,…
VOA News on China
China Retaliates Against Uighur Activists by Imprisoning Relatives, US Officials Say
Chinese government reportedly uses relatives of Uighurs abroad as hostages to intimidate and silence activists
Default Author Profile
By Asim Kashgarian
Mon, 02/01/2021 - 07:08 PM
FILE PHOTO: A woman, wearing a face mask following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, sorts luggage at Hong Kong…
East Asia Pacific
Thousands Flee Hong Kong for UK, Fearing China Crackdown 
The moves are expected to accelerate now that 5 million Hong Kongers are eligible to apply for visas to Britain, allowing them to live, work and study there and eventually apply to become British citizens
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 01/31/2021 - 11:29 AM
Nike Ching
By
Nike Ching
State Department Correspondent

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Biden Faces Competing Pressures on Police Reform

FILE - A demonstrator raises her fist to protest the death of George Floyd, near the White House, in Washington, May 30, 2020. Floyd, an African American, died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers, triggering nationwide protests.
Immigration

Biden’s Executive Orders on Immigration Hint at Future Action

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on immigration, in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in…
US Politics

Some Lawmakers, Experts Eye 14th Amendment to Bar Trump from Future Office

FILE PHOTO: Article of impeachment against former president Trump delivered to Senate
USA

California Sex-trafficking Operation Arrests 64, Frees 2 Women

An image from the Riverside County (Calif.) Sheriff's Department website.
US Politics

Biden Renews Commitment for $1,400 COVID Stimulus Checks

U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris meet with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Democratic…