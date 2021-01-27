USA

Biden to Target Climate Change

By VOA News
January 27, 2021 02:41 AM
U.S. President Joe Biden is set to sign a series of actions Wednesday to combat climate change. 

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Tuesday that Biden believes climate change is one of the top crises to address during his time in office. 

Biden has appointed former Secretary of State John Kerry to serve as his climate envoy.   

Kerry was the nation’s top diplomat during the crafting of the Paris climate agreement, a pact Biden recommitted the United States to on his first day in office in a reversal of former President Donald Trump’s policy. 

The steps Biden is expected to take include a moratorium on new oil and gas leasing on U.S. lands and waters, and regulatory actions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. It will also include directing officials to set aside more area for conservation and establishing a White House office to serve low-income and minority communities that disproportionately suffer from air and water pollution. 

Biden is also expected to direct federal agencies to use science-based decision-making for federal rules, and to announce the United States will host a climate leaders summit in April. 

