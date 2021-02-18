USA

Biden Withdraws Trump's Restoration of UN Sanctions on Iran

By Associated Press
February 18, 2021 09:39 PM
FILE - Participants of the Iran nuclear talks that culminated in the signing of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), are pictured during a meeting at the United Nations building in Vienna, Austria, July 14, 2015.
FILE - Participants in the Iran nuclear talks that culminated in the signing of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action are pictured during a meeting at the U.N. building in Vienna, Austria, July 14, 2015.

UNITED NATIONS - The Biden administration on Thursday rescinded former President Donald Trump's restoration of U.N. sanctions on Iran, an announcement that could help Washington move toward rejoining the 2015 nuclear agreement aimed at reining in the Islamic Republic's nuclear program.

President Joe Biden stands on stage during a break in a televised town hall event at Pabst Theater, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in…
President Joe Biden stands on stage during a break in a televised town hall event at Pabst Theater, Feb. 16, 2021, in Milwaukee.

Acting U.S. Ambassador Richard Mills sent a letter to the U.N. Security Council on behalf of President Joe Biden saying the United States "hereby withdraws" three letters from the Trump administration culminating in its September 19 announcement that the United States had reimposed U.N. sanctions on Tehran.

Mills said in the letter obtained by The Associated Press that sanctions measures terminated in the 2015 council resolution endorsing the nuclear deal with six major powers, but restored by Trump in September, "remain terminated."

Trump pulled the United States out of the agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, in 2018, accusing Iran of serious violations.

Biden has said the United States wants to rejoin the pact, and the State Department said Thursday that the U.S. would accept an invitation from the European Union to attend a meeting of the participants in the original agreement — Britain, France, Germany, Russia, China and Iran.

The Trump administration's decision to invoke a provision in the 2015 council resolution allowing the "snapback" of sanctions because Iran was in "significant nonperformance" with its obligations under the accord was ignored by the rest of the Security Council and the world.

The overwhelming majority of members in the 15-nation council called Trump's action illegal, because the U.S. was no longer a member of the JCPOA.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the United Nations would not support reimposing sanctions on Iran as the United States was demanding until he got a green light from the Security Council. He said there was "uncertainty" about whether former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had triggered the "snapback" mechanism.

Related Stories

(FILES) A file handout picture released by Iran's Atomic Energy Organization on November 6, 2019, shows the interior of the…
Middle East
US Says It's Ready for Talks with Iran About Nuclear Deal
Iran reacted coolly to the idea of both nations returning to a 2015 agreement that aimed to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Thu, 02/18/2021 - 06:41 PM
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei delivers a televised speech, in Tehran, Iran January 8, 2021. Official Khamenei…
Middle East
Iran's Khamenei Demands 'Action' From Biden to Revive Nuclear Deal
Challenging new US president to take the first step toward a thaw, Iran's supreme leader seeks restoration of Tehran's 2015 pact with world powers
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 02/17/2021 - 05:59 PM
In this photo released by the official website of the office of the Iranian Presidency, President Hassan Rouhani addresses the nation in a televised speech in Tehran, Iran, Feb. 10, 2021.
Middle East
Rouhani: Iran Will Comply With Nuclear Deal If Other Countries Do
Iran's top spy chief says Tehran could build nuclear weapons if it is backed into a corner
Edward Yeranian
By Edward Yeranian
Wed, 02/10/2021 - 11:04 AM
AP logo
By
Associated Press

More Coverage

More U.S. News

VOA News on Iran

What Is the JCPOA?

In this photo released by the official website of the office of the Iranian Presidency, President Hassan Rouhani addresses the…
USA

Biden Withdraws Trump's Restoration of UN Sanctions on Iran

FILE - Participants of the Iran nuclear talks that culminated in the signing of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), are pictured during a meeting at the United Nations building in Vienna, Austria, July 14, 2015.
COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 Shaves 1 Year off US Life Expectancy

FILE - In this Friday, March 27, 2020 file photo, William Samuels delivers caskets to the Gerard Neufeld Funeral Home during…
Middle East

US Says It's Ready for Talks with Iran About Nuclear Deal

(FILES) A file handout picture released by Iran's Atomic Energy Organization on November 6, 2019, shows the interior of the…
USA

Federal Aid Dispatched to Dark, Freezing Texas

Donated water is distributed to residents, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Houston. Houston and several surrounding cities are…