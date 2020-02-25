Bilateral Talks, Ceremony on Agenda as Trump Closes India Trip

NEW DELHI - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind met U.S. President Donald Trump on a red carpet Tuesday as they hosted him for a welcome ceremony at the presidential palace in New Delhi.

The ceremony was part of a busy second, and final day for the visiting Trump, who, along with is wife, Melania, also participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at a memorial to Mahatma Gandhi before scheduled bilateral meetings with Modi and a return to the palace for a state banquet.

Trump is also due to go before reporters twice, including once alongside Modi where the two leaders are likely to announce joint agreements.

The U.S. president said his administration would be signing an agreement to sell $3 billion worth of helicopters and other equipment to India's military.

He made that announcement at a welcome rally in the city of Ahmedabad, where a crowd of more than 100,000 people had gathered to hear from him and Modi.

U.S. President Donald Trump signs visitors book as first lady Melania Trump watches during their visit to the Taj Mahal, the 17th century monument to love in Agra, India, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020.

Ahead of the visit, Trump had said a new major trade deal between the two countries would not be part of this trip. But in his address he promised the two countries will be making "among the biggest ever trade deals," and said he is optimistic that he and Modi can reach "a good, even great deal" for both sides.

Modi also struck an optimistic note about a potential trade agreement, saying ties were expanding in spheres ranging from defense, the energy sector and information technology, and that a resurgent India would present new opportunities for the United States.

Calling the two countries "natural partners," Modi said they can help bring peace, progress and security not just in the Indo-Pacific region, but in the entire world.

"We are inspired by a long-term vision, not just short term considerations," the Indian prime minister said.

During a mainly off-the-record conversation with reporters on the short flight from Ahmedabad to Agra, Trump was asked by VOA if there was any single contentious sector holding up a big trade deal.

"I am in no rush" to conclude a trade pact, responded the president. "We are doing well with India, we are making deals."

Despite no announcement of a trade deal, analysts say the visit is mutually beneficial to both leaders.

"They both want to be seen as strong leaders," said Aparna Pande, Director of Hudson Institute's Initiative on the Future of India and South Asia, adding that both leaders see parallels in each other as they are nationalist-populists who want their economy to grow and the military to be powerful.

Human rights issues

Trump's visit comes at the heels of protests against India's new citizenship law, that critics say marginalizes the country's more than 200 million Muslims - a charge the Modi government denies. Some members of the U.S. Congress are also expressing concern about the law that fast tracks Indian citizenship to immigrants from three neighboring countries – unless they are Muslims.

At the rally, Trump hinted at India's status as a pluralistic society.

"Your nation has always been admired around the earth as the place where millions upon millions of Hindus and Muslims and Sikhs and Jains worship side by side in harmony," he said.

Analysts expect that's about as far as the U.S. leader would push on the issue.

"The State Department does say that we want India to do more and to abide by its constitutional rights and false minorities," Pande said but that "top level U.S. officials have avoided any statement on India's human rights citizenship act."

Indian police detain members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions protesting against the visit of U.S. President Donald Trump to India, in Hyderabad.

On Monday one policeman was killed as violent protests erupted in New Delhi as clashes erupted between those protesting against the citizenship law and those supporting it hours ahead of President Trump's arrival in the city.

On his first day in India, Trump also avoided any mention of Kashmir, a Muslim-majority region that India and Pakistan are fighting over. Last year Trump offered to mediate on the Kashmir dispute, which Islamabad welcomed but New Delhi rejected.

"Attempts to lecture, coerce, punish, intervene in India's affairs have traditionally not been particularly effective," Smith, of the Heritage Foundation, said

Ending his first day in India, the U.S. president, who once owned the former Trump Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, took in views of the real Indian iconic landmark with first lady Melania Trump.

Trump is the fourth consecutive U.S. president to travel to India, continuing the shift in allegiance by Washington to Delhi from India's arch-rival and neighbor, Pakistan.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, after a recent meeting with Trump during the World Economic Forum in Switzerland, said the U.S. president also promised to visit Pakistan soon.

If "there is no complementary visit to Pakistan or no side agreement on some other way to assuage concerns there, then I think Pakistan will take it as a slight," said Richard Russow, senior adviser for U.S.-India policy studies at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.