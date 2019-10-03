USA

Bill Gates Book on Fighting Climate Change Coming Next June

By Associated Press
October 3, 2019 10:44 AM
FILE - Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, attends a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, Nov. 9, 2018.
Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

NEW YORK - Bill Gates is taking his fight against climate change to the printed page.

Gates is working on “How to Avoid a Climate Disaster," Doubleday announced Thursday. The Microsoft founder will outline his ideas for achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions, whether through local, national or global action. Gates said in a statement that he wanted to help “build the technologies, businesses, and industries to avoid the worst impacts of climate change."

At the United Nations' Climate Action Summit last month, Gates announced that his foundation was working with the World Bank and some European governments to provide $790 million to help millions of the world's small farmers adapt to climate change. The Gates foundation pledged $310 million of that.
                   
“How to Avoid a Climate Disaster" is scheduled for June 2020.

Related Stories

FILE - A person walks by the headquarters of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in Seattle, Washington, April 27, 2018.
USA
Bill Gates Directs US Education Funding to Local Schools
Marking another phase in his education agenda, Bill Gates is now taking a more targeted approach to help struggling U.S. schools. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is now funding groups working directly with clusters of public schools in some of the most impoverished regions of the country. Many of those third-party groups already had relationships with the world's largest philanthropy, and some of the grants went straight to a school district and charter schools…
FILE -Bill Gates, Co-Chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, April 16, 2018.
Science & Health
Bill Gates Backs $30 Million Push for Early Alzheimer's Diagnostics
Billionaire Bill Gates and Estée Lauder Cos chairman emeritus Leonard Lauder on Tuesday said they will award $30 million over three years to encourage development of new tests for early detection of Alzheimer’s disease. For Microsoft co-founder Gates, launch of the Diagnostics Accelerator program follows an announcement in November of a personal investment of $50…
FILE - A lesser adjutant stork looks for fish in a wetland in Pobitora wildlife sanctuary, on the outskirts of Gauhati, India, Dec. 20, 2018.
Science & Health
UN: Water Management Can Lessen Impact of Climate Change
Harmful emissions of greenhouse gases can be reduced by making the water supply more sustainable, says an agency that works on water and sanitation issues
Default Author Profile
By Lisa Schlein
Thu, 09/26/2019 - 11:35
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press

1619-2019