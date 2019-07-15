Black Lives Matter Protesters Mark 5-Year Anniversary of Eric Garner’s Death

WASHINGTON - On a tree-lined sidewalk in front of the entrance to the Department of Justice headquarters, protesters raised signs and carried flags to protest the death of Eric Garner, an unarmed African American man who died in 2014 in an altercation with police.

The federal government has until Wednesday to file charges against Daniel Pantaleo, the officer accused of killing Garner, and any of the other New York City police officers involved in the arrest. If not, it will lose the chance. The statute of limitations on the case expires July 17.

About 25 protesters chanted, “I can’t breathe,” Garner’s last words, at the rally Monday.

Garner, whom police alleged was selling loose cigarettes, died after Pantaleo put him in an apparent chokehold, which the police force has banned, on a Staten Island street.

Video went viral

A video of Garner, with Pantaleo’s arm around his neck and three other officers holding him down, went viral. His death sparked waves of protests against police brutality, his last words plastered across signs and T-shirts, and written about in numerous news articles.

Pantaleo denies using inappropriate force in arresting Garner. His lawyer alleges Pantaleo instead used a different restraint technique.

Since the video was released, “Eric has died a million times over. America has watched Eric Garner die a million times over,” said Hawk Newsome, chairman of Black Lives Matter of Greater New York, which hosted Monday's event.

If the DOJ lets the statute expire, Newsome said, his group would “shut down New York City.” When asked how, he said, “Whatever it takes, by any means necessary.”

Black Lives Matter of Greater New York Chairman Hawk Newsome gestures at Monday’s rally, wearing a shirt printed with Eric Garner’s last words. Protesters leave the DOJ building to circle the block, chanting. (L. Bonilla/VOA)

Activists said an insensitive media cycle and opportunist politicians have disregarded Garner, as well as other black men killed by police.

“Where are the elected officials? The people we voted in office that we voted in office to represent us?” asked Nupol Kiazolu, the organization’s 19-year-old president.

She called out U.S. Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar, both freshman Democratic firebrands, as well as presidential candidates Senator Kamala Harris and former Vice President Joe Biden.

“All these people that are running for president of the United States, that are pandering for black votes right now, where the hell are you?” Kiazolu asked.

African Americans killed

Police killings of African American men and boys have been a flashpoint in police-community relations for years.

A Washington Post database reports 102 black people have been shot and killed by police in 2019, out of 487 total cases.

Eric Logan, 54, of South Bend, Indiana, was killed in late June, prompting presidential candidate and Mayor Pete Buttigieg to take time away from the campaign trail to hold a local town hall to listen to community members.

Sgt. Ryan O’Neill, the officer involved, said Logan had threatened him with a knife, but he hadn't turned on his body camera during the encounter.

The Black Lives Matter group's goals include establishing a mandatory medical response for subjects who complain of injury, independent investigators and prosecutors for police shootings, and a national database of police shootings.

Angelique Negroni-Kearse, whose husband, Andrew Kearse, died in May 2018 in the back of a police cruiser, emphasized the importance of following through with Garner’s five-year-old case.

Director of Community Relations Ares Davoice holds up a shirt with names of black people killed by police, including Andrew Pierce. “I can’t breathe” was also among his last words.

“Let this officer be prosecuted, because if she (Eric Garner's wife, Esaw) gets that, it’s a win for us all,” she said at the rally. “For the ones that don’t make the news, that don’t say, ‘I can’t breathe,’ it’s a win.”

Investigations

Though Garner’s death was ruled a homicide, a Staten Island grand jury declined to indict Pantaleo on criminal charges in 2014.

A federal investigation, fraught with infighting, is ongoing, but hasn’t released any updates.

Results have not yet been released for an administrative trial that ended last month. The penalties in that case range from Pantaleo losing vacation days to being terminated.

Prosecutors in the administrative trial argued that Pantaleo’s alleged chokehold, which the NYPD has banned completely since the 1990s, killed Garner. A lack of oxygen triggered an asthma attack, which caused the cardiac arrest that killed him, the medical examiner who performed Garner’s autopsy said.

The defense said Pantaleo was actually attempting a “seatbelt” hold, which puts an officer’s arms around the subject’s torso and shoulder. Defense lawyer Stuart London said that what killed Garner instead was his own poor health, which included obesity, high blood pressure, diabetes and asthma.

After taking questions from reporters, the Black Lives Matter group circled the block. Police cars that had bordered the street outside the DOJ followed the group, sirens off but emergency lights on.

A rally also is planned for Tuesday at New York City Hall.