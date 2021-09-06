USA

Blinken to Visit Qatar, Germany for Afghanistan Diplomacy

By Cindy Saine
September 06, 2021 12:31 AM
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken boards an aircraft as he departs Washington from Joint Base Andrews, Md., on Sunday,…
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken boards an aircraft as he departs Washington from Joint Base Andrews, Md., on Sept. 5, 2021, to travel to Doha, Qatar and Ramstein, Germany.

WASHINGTON - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is traveling to Qatar on a trip that will also take him to Germany for talks with important U.S. allies on the situation in Afghanistan. 

“Departing for Doha, Qatar and Ramstein, Germany where I’ll have the opportunity to thank our Qatari and German friends in-person for the outstanding support they’ve given to safely transit U.S. citizens, Afghans, and other evacuees from Afghanistan,” Blinken tweeted late Sunday. 

Qatar was a key hub for the massive U.S. airlift out of Kabul and a first point of landing for thousands of Afghan refugees following last month’s Taliban takeover. 

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is also visiting U.S. allies in the Middle East to thank them for their help in the evacuations from Afghanistan, and with U.S. troops. His stops include Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. 

“I’m on my way to the Gulf to personally thank our partners there for supporting the Afghanistan evacuation effort. Operation ALLIED REFUGE would not have been possible with our friends in the Gulf. Their support saved lives,” Austin tweeted Sunday.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives to board an aircraft from Joint Base Andrews, Md., on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, to…
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives to board an aircraft from Joint Base Andrews, Md., on Sept. 5, 2021, to travel to Doha, Qatar and Ramstein, Germany.

Blinken told reporters Friday that while in Germany he will head to Ramstein U.S. Air Force Base to thank the U.S. troops and meet with Afghan refugees.    

Blinken also said he will head a virtual 20-nation ministerial meeting on Afghanistan Wednesday alongside German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas. He said the 20 countries “all have a stake in helping to relocate and resettle Afghans and in holding the Taliban to their commitments.” 

The Taliban have promised to grant safe passage to those Afghans and others who want to leave the country, but many Afghans doubt the reliability of their pledges.  

In his remarks Friday, Blinken again defended the U.S. departure from Afghanistan, saying a relatively small number of American citizens remain in the country and the State Department is in active contact with all of them.  

He said the U.S. remains committed to helping any American who wants to leave and to helping Special Immigrant Visa candidates and other Afghans who have helped the United States.    

The Biden administration has come under criticism from Republican lawmakers, human rights groups and others for its handling of the evacuation from Afghanistan after the Taliban took control in Kabul on August 15. 

Related Stories

Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks about Afghanistan during a media briefing at the State Department, Friday, Sept. 3,…
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal
Blinken to Visit Qatar, Germany for Afghanistan Diplomacy
Also, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will visit US allies in Persian Gulf to hold talks on Afghanistan
Cindy Saine
By Cindy Saine
Fri, 09/03/2021 - 07:23 PM
Cindy Saine
By
Cindy Saine
VOA Diplomatic Correspondent

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Blinken to Visit Qatar, Germany for Afghanistan Diplomacy

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken boards an aircraft as he departs Washington from Joint Base Andrews, Md., on Sunday,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Hospitals in Crisis in Mississippi, the Least Vaccinated US State

Anne Sinclair, a pediatric emergency room nurse at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, in Jackson, stands in the middle of the filled ambulance bay, Aug. 25, 2021.
USA

Divers Identify Broken Pipeline as Source of US Gulf Oil Spill

Photos captured by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration aircraft, Aug. 31, 2021 and reviewed by The Associated Press show a miles long black slick floating in the Gulf of Mexico near a large rig marked with the name Enterprise Offshore Drilling.
USA

Florida Gunman Killed 4, Including Mom Holding Baby

This image provided by the Polk County Sheriff's Office shows the back of the residence where a Polk sheriff's lieutenant entered the house and exchanged fire with a shooting suspect in a neighborhood in Lakeland, Fla.
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

White House Again Pledges to Get Americans Out of Afghanistan  

FILE - U.S. soldier holds a "Gate Closed" sign as hundreds of people gather near an evacuation checkpoint on the perimeter of Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 26, 2021.