USA

Bodega Owner: Coffee, Food But No Customers in 'Ghost Town'

By Associated Press
April 13, 2020 12:13 PM
Alex Batista, co-owner of Deli-licious delicatessen in the Queens borough of New York, April 6, 2020, makes a sandwich.
Alex Batista, co-owner of Deli-licious delicatessen in the Queens borough of New York, April 6, 2020, makes a sandwich at the store.

NEW YORK - The shelves are stocked, the coffee percolating at Deli-licious delicatessen.

The only thing missing are the customers — the office workers who would come by for breakfast or lunch, the neighborhood residents stopping in for a quick purchase of a drink or a snack.

But in the days of coronavirus and sheltering in place, "it's been a ghost town," said Alex Batista, 28, who with his brother owns the bodega in the Glendale neighborhood of Queens.  

These days, "you don't get that kind of crowd," he said. "Mostly we're just staying open, trying to help out the community."

They have had one consistent source of business, sadly, as the virus has ravaged the city, killing more people than were lost in the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks: "Funeral homes guys, they usually come in too a lot. They're busy, too, unfortunately," he said.

They've shortened the hours at the store, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and cut staff hours. When the occasional customer comes in, they maintain distance, bumping elbows across the sandwich counter instead of exchanging handshakes.

Eudis Batista, right, co-owner of Deli-licious delicatessen in Queens borough of New York, takes an order from a customer keeping distance at the store on April 6, 2020.

The cat, a mainstay of many a New York City bodega, strolls around the store, no one around to bother it.

It's been hard for Batista, who with his brother grew up watching their father run a bodega after coming to New York City from the Dominican Republic as children and being raised in East New York.

"I'm the type of guy, I keep it busy," he said. Normally, he would be up at 5:30 a.m. to get to the store by 6:30 a.m. to open it up, and going to the gym, going to the wholesalers. Now, "I go home, watching the news. You get a headache from the news, you see the same thing over and over."

He said the first week, sales dropped precipitously, around 60 percent. The week after, it picked up somewhat with deliveries, but not enough to make it up. It can't keep going on like this, he said.

"Three or four months of this, and that's it, we have to shut down," he said.

For now, he's waiting, "just trying to get on with it, see what's going to come next," he said. "Hopefully this is the worst it could get before it gets better."

Related Stories

A doctor walks outside the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center during the outbreak of the coronavirus, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, April 10, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak
New York Sees Possible Flattening of Coronavirus Curve
Governor Cuomo says he is 'cautiously optimistic' even as death toll remains dramatically high    
Margaret Besheer
By Margaret Besheer
Fri, 04/10/2020 - 16:16
One World Trade is seen behind a sign that flashes an emergency alert, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues…
USA
24 Hours in The Life And Death of a Besieged New York City
Streets long ago rumored to be paved with gold are littered with disposable medical gloves, and New Yorkers of all stripes join the battle for their city
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 04/09/2020 - 14:38
Funeral director Tom Cheeseman, center, and a colleague make a house call to collect a body, Friday, April 3, 2020, in the…
Coronavirus Outbreak
New York Funeral Directors, Cemeteries Brace for Surge in COVID-19 Deaths
Overwhelmed funeral directors are working to serve grieving families while keeping  staff safe 
Margaret Besheer
By Margaret Besheer
Tue, 04/07/2020 - 19:41
Pat Marmo, owner of Daniel J. Schaefer Funeral Home, walks through his body holding facility that is struggling to handle…
Coronavirus Outbreak
New York State Surpasses 100,000 Coronavirus Cases
State sees its single worst day of deaths and hospitalizations
Margaret Besheer
By Margaret Besheer
Fri, 04/03/2020 - 16:28
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

1619-2019

Child Marriage

More U.S. News

Coronavirus Outbreak

Guam Worries as Sailors from Virus-Hit Ship Take over Hotels 

A Judiciary of Guam deputy marshal and a Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency officer monitor a security checkpoint posted in the driveway entrance to the Hyatt Regency Guam in Tumon, April 9, 2020.
USA

Bodega Owner: Coffee, Food But No Customers in 'Ghost Town'

Alex Batista, co-owner of Deli-licious delicatessen in the Queens borough of New York, April 6, 2020, makes a sandwich.
Coronavirus Outbreak

US Navy Reports First Coronavirus Death From Roosevelt Crew

Sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt move ready to eat meals for sailors who have tested negative for COVID-19 and are being taken to local hotels in an effort to implement social distancing at Naval Base Guam,April 7, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 Splitting US into Two Populations

People wait in line for help with unemployment benefits at the One-Stop Career Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, March 17, 2020.
Economy & Business

Trump; OPEC+ Looking to cut 20 Million bpd, Not 10 mln 

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a Good Friday event for Easter in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, April 10, 2020.