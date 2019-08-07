USA

Body of Chinese Scholar Murdered in Illinois May Never Be Found, Family Says

By VOA News
August 7, 2019 09:44 PM
Screen Shot 2017-07-05 at 5.55.59 PM
Yingying Zhang was a Chinese scholar murdered near the University of Illinois by Brendt Christensen, June 9, 2017.

The grieving father of Yingying Zhang, the Chinese scholar murdered near the University of Illinois, says he realizes he may never recover his daughter’s body for burial.

“There is nothing we want more than to find our daughter and bring her home,” Ronggao Zhang said through an interpreter in Urbana, Illinois, Wednesday. “We understand that may be impossible.”

Zhang’s killer, Brendt Christensen, is serving life in prison with no chance of parole.

After months of the Zhang family begging him to reveal where her body is, Christensen told his lawyers what he did with her remains after he raped, stabbed, beat and dismembered her.

Christensen claims he put Zhang’s clothes, cellphone, books and body parts in three bags and then threw them into garbage dumpsters around Champaign, Illinois, where the university is located.

Authorities say the contents of the dumpsters were emptied into garbage trucks, crushed and buried in a private landfill, where they are thought to be under 9 meters of trash.

Zhang family attorneys said it would be complicated and nearly impossible to search the landfill. They also say if anything is left of Zhang, the remains would be very small and have likely decomposed.

The lawyers said it is also impossible to know if Christensen is telling the truth.

Ronggao Zhang said the family has decided to follow Chinese tradition and create a gravesite for his daughter even without her body.

He called Christensen a “heartless and evil person” and said he hopes his daughter’s killer “suffers the rest of his life as he made Yingying suffer in the final moments of her life.”

Zhang was from a working-class Chinese family. She was studying at the University of Illinois in Champaign, hoping to become an agriculture professor.

During his trial, prosecutors said Christensen was out to kill someone and drove the streets near the campus looking for a victim.

Zhang was running late for an appointment to sign a lease on an apartment when Christensen, posing as an officer, lured her into his car. He drove her to his apartment where he killed her.

Christensen’s former girlfriend wore a concealed recorder and taped him giving details on the murder, turning over the tape to police. Investigators also say they found blood in Christensen’s apartment that matched Zhang’s DNA.

Christensen’s lawyers never denied he killed her. But they spoke of his mental health issues, saying he suffered from depression and felt himself losing control of his life. They say Christensen had been a straight-A student at the university who was failing all his classes in the months before the murder.
 

Related Stories

FILE - Brendt Christensen was convicted of the kidnapping, raping and stabbing of visiting University of Illinois Chinese scholar Yingying Zhang.
USA
Killer of Visiting Chinese Student Given Life Sentence Without Parole
Brendt Christensen was sentenced for kidnapping and murdering Yingying Zhang in 2017; her body has never been found
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
July 18, 2019
FILE - Brendt Christensen was convicted of the kidnapping, raping and stabbing of visiting University of Illinois Chinese scholar Yingying Zhang.
Student Union
Jury Finds Illinois Man Guilty of Murdering Chinese Student
Brendt Christensen faces death penalty for 2017 kidnapping, rape, and murder of Yingying Zhang
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
June 24, 2019
00:03:01
USA
Illinois Man Pleads Not Guilty to Kidnapping Visiting Chinese Student
An Illinois man pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges of kidnapping a visiting Chinese university scholar, a case that has sparked social media debate in China about the safety of studying abroad. VOA's Stella Hsu reports from the University of Illinois, where friends of the missing young woman are not giving up their search.
Screen Shot 2017-07-05 at 5.55.59 PM
Student Union
Chinese Student Kidnapping Suspect at Illinois U Denied Bail
A federal judge south of Chicago has denied bond for an Illinois man suspected of kidnapping Chinese student Yingying Zhang.FBI agents arrested Brendt Christensen last week. Agents say they  placed…
Default Author Profile
By VOA Student Union
July 05, 2017
Default Author Profile
Written By
VOA News