Brief Capitol Evacuation as Small Plane Reported in Airspace

By Associated Press
November 26, 2019 11:54 AM
People are kept at a safe distance as the U.S. Capitol and its office buildings were briefly evacuated amid concerns over a small aircraft in the area, in Washington, Nov. 26, 2019.
People are kept at a safe distance as the U.S. Capitol and its office buildings were briefly evacuated amid concerns over a small aircraft in the area, in Washington, Nov. 26, 2019.

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Capitol and its office buildings were briefly evacuated Tuesday over a report of a possible aircraft in restricted airspace.

The evacuations were ordered as a precaution and lasted about 45 minutes.

The U.S. Secret Service said personnel at the White House were told to remain in place during that time. That precaution was later lifted.

Capitol Police said the evacuations were ordered after a report at 8:27 a.m. of a “possible aircraft in restricted airspace.” The evacuations were ordered “in an abundance of caution,” police said in a statement.
 

