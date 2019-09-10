USA

Bush, Obama Join Commission on Presidential Debates

By Associated Press
September 10, 2019 08:15 PM
U.S. President Barack Obama applauds as former president George W. Bush arrives on stage at the dedication ceremony for the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, April 25, 2013.
WASHINGTON - Former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama are lending their support to the debates that will help choose their successors, joining the Commission on Presidential Debates as honorary co-chairs.

They join former President Jimmy Carter and the late Presidents Gerald Ford and Ronald Reagan in the honorary roles.

The nonpartisan commission was established in 1987 by prominent Democrats and Republicans and has hosted general election presidential and vice presidential debates in every election cycle since.

The commission is still evaluating bids from host applicants for the 2020 debates and will announce moderators and the format next year.
The televised debates are typically the most highly watched political events every four years and can reshape the national political conversation just weeks before polls close.

Associated Press

