USA

California High School Shooter in Custody, Sheriff Says

By VOA News
November 14, 2019 12:21 PM
People are lead out of Saugus High School after reports of a shooting, Nov. 14, 2019 in Santa Clarita, California.
Updated at 12:49[pm on Nov. 14

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva says the suspect in a school shooting is in custody.  At least six people are believed to be injured.

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's department locked down all schools in the area around Saugus High School, about 48 kilometers northwest of Los Angeles.

The Associated Press is reporting at least six injuries. A local NBC station has reported "multiple casualties."

At 8:15 a.m. local time, the Sheriff's office described the scene as an active shooter situation, reporting the suspect was described as a male in black clothing.

 

