USA

California Judge Proposes Higher Wildfire Penalty for Utility Company

By VOA News
February 28, 2020 11:38 AM
A Pacific Gas and Electric truck drives past a PG&E location in San Francisco, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
FILE - A Pacific Gas and Electric truck drives past a PG&E location in San Francisco, Feb. 20, 2020.

California power regulators Thursday proposed a higher fine on the already-bankrupt Pacific Gas & Electric for its responsibility for the deadly wildfires that swept Northern California in 2017 and 2018.

An administrative law judge moved to increase the penalty from the $1.7 billion agreed to in the settlement reached in December to $2.14 billion.

The California Public Utilities Commission said that would be the largest fine ever imposed, but several consumer groups had protested the December settlement as too lenient for destruction of such magnitude.
   
PG&E officials expressed disappointment about the increased fine, saying that they were "working diligently over many months with multiple parties" to reach the previous deal.

The increased penalty would become final if PG&E agrees within 20 days.

The wildfires erupted due to the PG&E's outdated electrical grid and negligence, and killed about 130 people and destroyed nearly 28,000 homes and other buildings.

More than 81,000 claims have been filed in the PG&E bankruptcy case.

Related Stories

FILE- in this Dec. 3, 2018, file photo, homes leveled by the Camp Fire line the Ridgewood Mobile Home Park retirement community in Paradise, Calif. As California counties face the prospect of increased utility power shut-off meant to prevent…
USA
California Fire Victims’ Settlement Turns Into Tug-of-War
Governments want to cover their costs with part of the $13.5 billion that the nation’s largest utility has agreed to pay to victims of recent California wildfires
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 01/01/2020 - 03:56
Pacific Gas & Electric and CalTrans workers stand near the Caldecott Tunnel Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. Pacific…
USA
California Governor Rejects $13.5 Billion PG&E Settlement
The decision announced Friday in a five-page letter to PG&E CEO William D. Johnson marks a major setback in the utility’s race to meet a June 30 deadline to emerge from bankruptcy protection
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 12/14/2019 - 05:53
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

1619-2019

Child Marriage

More U.S. News

USA

California Judge Proposes Higher Wildfire Penalty for Utility Company

A Pacific Gas and Electric truck drives past a PG&E location in San Francisco, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Africa

Ethiopian-American Protesters: 'President Trump, Stop Pressuring Ethiopia'

Ethiopian-Americans rally against the Trump administration's involvement in negotiations over the Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam project, in Washington, Feb. 27, 2020. (Habtamu Seyoum/VOA)
Coronavirus Outbreak

Whistleblower: HHS Workers Not Properly Trained to Interact with Evacuees from China

The Department of Health and Human Services building is seen in the evening in Washington
US Politics

Deep Divide Between Progressives, Moderates Colors Democratic Race

Democratic presidential hopefuls, from left, former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg, former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and billionaire activist Tom Steyer at the Democratic debate, Feb. 25, 2020, in Charleston, S.C.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus, Furlough Threat Provoke Anxiety at US Bases in South Korea

In this Feb. 21, 2020, photo, a South Korean marine wearing a mask stands in front of the Navy Base after a soldier of the unit…