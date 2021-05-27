California Police Search for Motive After Shooter Kills 9 in San Jose

Police are continuing to investigate a gunman who killed nine people at a California light rail maintenance facility Wednesday, before killing himself.



Authorities have identified the shooter as 57-year-old Sam Cassidy, who worked at the Valley Transportation Authority facility in San Jose.



Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith said Cassidy took his own life as police closed in on him.



Officials have neither identified a motive for the shooting nor released the type of gun used in the attack.



Cassidy’s former wife told The Associated Press he discussed killing fellow employees at the facility more than a decade ago.



“I never believed him, and it never happened, until now," Cecilia Nelms said.



She said Cassidy would be angry over what he saw as unfair job assignments and said “he could dwell on things.”



Cassidy possessed more than one gun, according to county District Attorney Jeff Rosen. It was not immediately clear if he got them legally.



In a statement from the White House Wednesday, U.S. President Joe Biden said he and Vice President Kamala Harris had been briefed on the shootings.



“I have the solemn duty of yet again ordering the flag to be lowered at half-staff, just weeks after doing so following the mass shootings at spas in and around Atlanta; in a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado; at a home in Rock Hill, South Carolina; and at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, Indiana. Enough," the president said.



“Once again, I urge Congress to take immediate action and heed the call of the American people, including the vast majority of gun owners, to help end this epidemic of gun violence in America."



“There’s a sameness to this, and that numbness, I think, is something we’re all feeling,” California Governor Gavin Newsom said Wednesday in San Jose, after mentioning other recent shootings in the state. "It begs the damn question: What the hell is going on in the United States of America?"



Deputy Russell Davis, Santa Clara Sheriff’s Office spokesman, told reporters that police responded to multiple reports of a shooting near the facility at about 6:30 a.m. local time.



Bomb squads were dispatched to the scene after reports of an explosive device.



Police were also investigating a house fire that started just before the shooting, Davis said. Public records show Cassidy owned a two-story home where firefighters responded, The Associated Press reported.



The mass killing was the 15th in the U.S. this year alone, according to statistics compiled by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University.



A History of Mass Shootings Who commits public mass shootings? What motivates them to kill? With the help of a landmark database, VOA examines the social, psychological, emotional and environmental factors that contributed to these rare crimes.

San Jose is a city of about 1 million people about 80 kilometers south of the San Francisco Bay area. It is considered the heart of Silicon Valley, a global center of technological innovation where some of America's biggest tech companies are based.