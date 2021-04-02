Car Rams US Capitol Barricade, Injuring 2 Officers

WASHINGTON - Two U.S Capitol Police officers were injured Friday, one critically, when a driver slammed a car into a barricade outside the U.S. Capitol. According to the U.S. Capitol Police, the suspect exited a car with a weapon but was taken into custody. Local law enforcement told the Associated Press, the suspect was in critical condition and later died at the hospital. The Capitol Police officers also are receiving emergency medical attention.



The incident happened at a vehicle checkpoint on Constitution Avenue, on the Senate side of the U.S. Capitol Complex. The FBI’s Washington Field Office is responding to the incident and providing support at the U.S. Capitol, according to a statement.

The U.S. Capitol has been surrounded by a security fencing perimeter since the January 6 riot of pro-Trump supporters who attempted to prevent the counting of electoral college votes for President Joe Biden. The outer ring of fencing was taken down just this week, although an inner ring of fencing remains around the U.S. Capitol building.



There are just less than 2,200 U.S. National Guard troops providing additional security at the U.S. Capitol Complex since that riot, which left one U.S. Capitol Police officer dead and many others injured.

The Congress is in recess and most lawmakers are away.



In a tweet Friday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said, “Praying for the United States Capitol Police officers who were attacked at the Capitol. We are still learning what’s taken place. Grateful to all the USCP and first responders who are on the scene.”

VOA's Jeff Seldin contributed to this report.

