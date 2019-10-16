USA

Census Confirms Drivers' Records Request Tied to Citizenship

By Associated Press
October 16, 2019 11:34 AM
A woman enters a Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles drivers license service center, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, in Hialeah,…
A woman enters a Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles drivers license service center in Hialeah, Fla. The U.S. Census Bureau has asked the 50 states for drivers' license information.

ORLANDO, FLA. - The U.S. Census Bureau is acknowledging that its recent request for state drivers' license records is the result of President Donald Trump's order to use administrative records to compile citizenship data.
 
Officials said in a statement Tuesday that the agency had expanded its request for records in response to Trump's order, which was issued after the U.S. Supreme Court blocked his administration's efforts to include a citizenship question on the 2020 Census.

The agency made the acknowledgement after The Associated Press reported Monday on the requests.

Some civil rights groups are alarmed by the requests.

Census officials say they will decide by March 31 on a methodology for tracking citizenship. The next day, April 1, is Census Day, marking the peak of efforts for the 2020 count.

