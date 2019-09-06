USA

China Criticizes US Opposition to Chinese 5G Telecom Tech

By Associated Press
September 6, 2019 11:42 AM
People walk toward a police robot mounted with surveillance cameras patrol past a 5G network advertisement at a shopping district in Beijing, Wednesday, May 15, 2019. U.S. officials listed $300 billion more of Chinese goods for possible tariff hikes…
People walk toward a police robot mounted with surveillance cameras patrol past a 5G network advertisement at a shopping district in Beijing.

BEIJING - China on Friday criticized Washington's opposition to Chinese-made next-generation telecoms technology after Vice President Mike Pence called on Iceland and other governments to find alternatives.
 
A foreign ministry spokesman, Geng Shuang, accused American leaders of “abusing the concept of national security” to block Chinese commercial activity.
 
China's Huawei Technologies Ltd. is a leader in next-generation, or 5G, technology. Washington says Huawei is a security risk, an accusation the company denies.
 
Huawei, the country's first global tech brand, is at the center of U.S.-Chinese tension over economic and technological competition. The company accused U.S. authorities this week of launching cyberattacks to break into its computer systems and of trying to coerce Huawei employees to supply information about it.
 
Washington wants to “work with Iceland and other freedom-loving nations to find alternatives to essentially China's state-based 5G operation,” Pence said in a meeting this week with Iceland's prime minister, Katrin Jakobsdottir.
 
Geng complained that American leaders made “irresponsible remarks” about “normal business cooperation” involving Chinese companies.
 
 “This is a typical hegemonism and the politicization of economic and trade issues,” Geng said at a regular news briefing. “China is firmly opposed to this.”

Related Stories


East Asia Pacific
Huawei: 5G 'Business as Usual' Despite US Sanctions
The Trump administration has been pressing other countries to ban Huawei equipment from their networks, particularly in the coming rollout of super-fast 5G networks, a global project in which Huawei had been expected to play a leading role
By Agence France-Presse
Wed, 06/26/2019 - 09:01

Silicon Valley & Technology
Canada Details Plans for 5G Internet Rollout
Canada has not said if it will use 5G equipment from China-based Huawei
By Reuters
Wed, 06/05/2019 - 21:25

Europe
Telecoms Giant EE Launches Britain's First 5G Services
British mobile phone operator EE on Thursday became the first in the country to launch a high-speed 5G service, but without smartphones from controversial Chinese technology giant Huawei. EE, which is a division of British telecoms giant BT, has launched 5G in six major cities comprising Belfast, Birmingham, Cardiff, Edinburgh, London and Manchester — and more hubs will follow. "From today, the U.K. will be able to discover 5G for the first time…
By Agence France-Presse
Thu, 05/30/2019 - 11:18
Associated Press

