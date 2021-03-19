Church Condemns Atlanta Spa Shootings Suspect

The suspect in the shooting deaths of six Asian American women and two others at state of Georgia massage parlors has been strongly condemned by the church he and his family had attended for years.

Robert Aaron Long is the sole suspect charged in all eight deaths at three locations in the Atlanta area.

“We want to be clear that this extreme and wicked act is nothing less than rebellion against our Holy God and His Word. Aaron’s actions are antithetical to everything that we believe and teach as a church,” Crabapple First Baptist Church said Friday in a statement.

“In the strongest possible terms, we condemn the actions of Aaron Long as well as his stated reasons for carrying out this wicked plan,” said the church, located in the city of Milton.

Authorities in the southern U.S. state of Georgia say suspect Long claimed Tuesday’s shootings were not racially motivated but were instead a result of “sex addiction” issues.

Atlanta Shooting Suspect Says Sex Addiction, Not Racial Hatred, Spurred Attack Six of the eight people killed were of Asian descent

The 21-year-old man was arrested just hours after the shootings. Atlanta Deputy Police Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said Long had “frequented” two of the parlors located in Northeast Atlanta.

Long had been expected to be arraigned Thursday afternoon, but The Washington Post, citing the Cherokee County district attorney’s office, said Long waived his right to appear, doing so in writing through his attorney.

In addition to six women of Asian descent, a white man and a white woman were also killed. A ninth person remained hospitalized with injuries, police said.

The names of the remaining four victims were released Friday by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office. They were identified as Hyun J. Grant, 51, Soon C. Park, 74, Suncha Kim, 69, and Yong A. Yue, 63.

Authorities had previously identified four of the victims as Delaina Ashley Yaun, 33, of Acworth; Paul Andre Michels, 54, of Atlanta; Xiaojie Yan, 49, of Kennesaw; and Xiaojie Yan, 44, whose address is unknown.

Elcias R. Hernandez-Ortiz, 30, of Acworth, was injured.

Prosecutors Wednesday charged Long, 21, of Woodstock, Georgia, with eight counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault. He was arrested late Tuesday and was being held in the Cherokee Country Adult Detention Center.

Hate Crimes Targeting Asian Americans Spiked by 150% in Major US Cities The increase in anti-Asian hate crimes came as overall hate crimes declined, according to California State University data

The crime created a wave of fear in the Asian American community, which was already reeling from attacks that have occurred since the start of the coronavirus pandemic a year ago. The virus first surfaced in China in December 2019.

The shootings appear to be at the “intersection of gender-based violence, misogyny and xenophobia,” said state Representative Bee Nguyen, the first Vietnamese American to serve in the Georgia House.

Nguyen has been a frequent advocate for women and communities of color in the state, the Associated Press reported.

Esther Kao, an organizer with a group that does outreach work to Asian and Asian American sex workers, told the Associated Press that there’s a broad “assumption that all these massage parlor workers are sex workers.”

“That may or may not be the case,”’ she said. “The majority of massage parlors are licensed businesses that also provide professional, nonsexual massages.”

The head of the Southern Poverty Law Center Action Fund, Margaret Huang, said in a statement Friday that the killings underscore the “urgent need” for the U.S. Senate to confirm civil rights attorney Vanita Gupta as the country’s first South Asian associate attorney general, the Justice Department’s third highest-ranking position.

“Beyond her professional qualifications, Vanita’s heritage gives her a deep and personal understanding of the growing threat to the Asian American community — and makes her uniquely well-qualified to help lead Justice Department efforts to combat it,” Huang said.

Julie Tran holds her phone during a candlelight vigil in Garden Grove, California, on March 17, 2021 to unite against the recent spate of violence targeting Asians and to express grief and outrage after an Atlanta shooting left eight people dead.

Cherokee County Sheriff’s Captain Jay Baker told reporters that Long “apparently has an issue, what he considers a sex addiction, and sees these locations as something that allows him to go to these places. And it’s a temptation for him that he wanted to eliminate.”

Officials said Long may have been on his way to Florida to commit more shootings when he was arrested.

Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant said it was too early to classify the shootings as hate crimes.

Baker was replaced as spokesman of the sheriff’s department after being criticized on social media Wednesday for telling reporters that Long had “a really bad day” and for earlier Facebook posts that disparaged people of Asian descent.

Without explaining why Baker had been replaced, Cherokee County Communication Director Erika Neldner said in a statement Thursday she would assume the duties of interacting with the media about matters involving the Cherokee County Sheriff’s investigation into the killings.

In Facebook posts last March and April, Baker encouraged followers to buy an anti-Asian T-shirt that said the coronavirus was an “imported virus from Chy-na,” repeating language similar to what then-President Donald Trump began to use after the outbreak began.

“Place your order while they last,” Baker said in one of the Facebook posts that he has not commented on.

President Joe Biden said he was withholding judgment about the motivation behind the shootings until there is more information.

"I am making no connection at this moment of the motivation of the killer. I am waiting for an answer from — as the investigation proceeds — from the FBI and from the Justice Department," he said before hosting a bilateral meeting with the prime minister of Ireland. "I'll have more to say when the investigation is completed."

Biden has ordered flags flown at half-staff through March 22 to honor the victims. He and Vice President Kamala Harris are scheduled to travel to Atlanta Friday to meet with Asian American leaders.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris steps off Air Force One, March 19, 2021, at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Ga.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms condemned the carnage, saying, "A crime against any community is a crime against us all.”

Harris said the shootings speak “to a larger issue, which is the issue of violence in our country and what we must do to never tolerate it and to always speak out against it."

Former President Barack Obama used the event to call for “common-sense gun safety laws.”

The first attack took place at a massage parlor in the town of Acworth, about 50 kilometers north of Atlanta. Authorities there said a shooter killed two Asian women, a white woman and a white man, and wounded another man.

About an hour later, police in Atlanta found three Asian women dead from apparent gunshot wounds at a beauty spa. They then found another Asian woman dead of a gunshot at a spa a short distance away.

Police said surveillance video showed the suspect’s vehicle at all three locations, and that they were very confident the same shooter was responsible for all the attacks.

Killings of 6 Asian Americans in Atlanta Spurs Debate Over Hate Crimes Acting as 'penalty enhancers,' most state hate crime laws call for an increase in sentencing when an underlying crime is motivated by hate

The shootings come amid a rising number of attacks against people of Asian descent in the United States.

Hate crimes against Asian Americans jumped by 149% in 16 major U.S. cities from 2019 to 2020, according to a study released this month by the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism. Overall hate crimes fell 7% during the same period.

The Asian American Coalition for Education (AACE) said in a statement Thursday it “strongly condemns the increasing violence and rising hate incidents targeting Asian Americans in recent months” and called for a multifaceted approach to address the disturbing trend.

The AACE urged governments at all levels commit sufficient law enforcement resources to protect Asian Americans, begin investigations to identify causes of such attacks, and launch collaborative campaigns to improve education to discourage violence. The organization also called on politicians to “dissociate the pandemic with any ethnic groups because Asian Americans did not cause the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The attack was the sixth mass killing this year in the United States, and the deadliest since the August 2019 Dayton, Ohio, shooting that left nine people dead, according to a database compiled by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University.