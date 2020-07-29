USA

Civil Rights Icon Rep. John Lewis to be Honored at Georgia State Capitol

By VOA News
Updated July 29, 2020 01:02 AM
People pay their respects to the late Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., lying in state on the East Front Steps of the U.S. Capitol, July 28, 2020.
People view the flag-draped casket of Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., as he lies in state on the East Front Steps of the Capitol in Washington, July 27, 2020.

WASHINGTON - The U.S. state of Georgia is honoring the late U.S. congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis on Wednesday with a ceremony at the state capitol in Atlanta where mourners will have a chance to go pay their last respects. 

Lewis’ body will lie in state at the capitol’s rotunda for viewing in the afternoon.  In keeping with coronavirus precautions, authorities are requiring everyone who attends to wear a face mask. 

Lewis died last week at the age of 80 after a yearlong battle with advanced-stage pancreatic cancer.   

The congressional district Lewis represented for 33 years includes Atlanta and its surrounding area. 

The hearse with the flag-draped casket of Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., drives on 16th Street, renamed Black Lives Matter Plaza, near the White House, July 27, 2020.

"In addition to his lifelong commitment to fight oppression and battle hatred, Congressman Lewis honorably served Georgia's fifth congressional district in the United States House of Representatives for seventeen terms," Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said in an executive order.  "As we mourn his death, we honor his dedication to his fellow man and woman, and we commend his efforts to positively change the world in profound and immeasurable ways." 

There will be a private funeral service Thursday at Ebenezer Baptist Church, a historically black church where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. preached.  Lewis will then be buried at Atlanta’s South-View Cemetery. 

Lewis was honored Monday and Tuesday in Washington where people filed past the east side of the Capitol to see his flag-draped coffin resting at the top of the steps along with a row of white flowers. 

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., speaks during a memorial service for Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., at the U.S. Capitol, July 27, 2020, in Washington.

In remarks Monday in the Capitol Rotunda, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called Lewis the conscience of the Congress.   

“It is fitting that John Lewis joins this pantheon of patriots, resting upon the same catafalque as President Abraham Lincoln,” she said. A catafalque is an ornamental wooden framework that supports a coffin lying in state.   

    Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell also praised Lewis, saying “Lewis lived and worked with urgency because the task was urgent."   

The flag-draped casket of the late Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., a key figure in the civil rights movement and a 17-term congressman, lies in state, July 27, 2020, at the Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Lewis was the second Black lawmaker to lie in state in the U.S. Capitol. Congressman Elijah Cummings, who died last year, was the first.   

  Lewis rose to fame as a leader of the modern-day American civil rights movement of the 1960s. At 23, he worked closely with King and was the last surviving speaker from the August 1963 March on Washington where King gave his famous “I Have a Dream” speech.   

The civil rights movement led Lewis into a career in politics. He was elected to the Atlanta City Council in 1981 and to Congress in 1986, calling the latter victory “the honor of a lifetime.” He served 17 terms in the House. 

Kemp has set a September 29 special election for voters to select a representative to fill out the remaining few months of Lewis’ current term.  Voters will then choose during national elections in November who will serve the next full two-year term that begins in January. 

Related Stories

The hearse with the flag-draped casket of Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., drives on 16th Street, renamed Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House, Monday, July 27, 2020,
USA
Body of Late Congressman, Civil Rights Icon John Lewis Returns to Washington
Lewis' flag-draped coffin lies in state at the Capitol building
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 07/27/2020 - 14:56
The casket of civil rights icon and longtime U.S. Congressman John Lewis, who died July 17, is carried up the East Front Steps of the U.S. Capitol prior to lying in state inside the Rotunda, in Washington, July 27, 2020.
USA
Civil Rights Icon John Lewis Receives Highest Honor of Lying in State at US Capitol
Lewis, also a longtime US congressman, died last week at the age of 80 after a yearlong battle with advanced-stage pancreatic cancer
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 07/26/2020 - 07:48
Rev. Darryl Caldwell speaks as the casket of the late Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., lies in repose during a service celebrating "The…
USA
Family Remembers John Lewis as Fighter for ‘Least of Us’
The events celebrating the life of the congressman and civil rights icon began Saturday at a university that refused to admit him
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 07/25/2020 - 18:07
'Good Trouble' Chronicles Civil Right Icon John Lewis' Life
00:03:49
USA
'Good Trouble' Chronicles Civil Rights Icon John Lewis' Life
Georgia Democratic congressman, who died July 17th, made history fighting for desegregation and the right to vote
Default Author Profile
By Penelope Poulou
Sat, 07/25/2020 - 00:53
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

COVID-19 Pandemic

Pence Visits North Carolina School to Push Nationwide In-Person Classes

Vice President Mike Pence speaks as he participates in a roundtable discussion at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine  Don Soffer Clinical Research Center, July 27, 2020, in Miami.
USA

Is West Turning Away from Nixon's Approach to China?

** FILE** In this Feb 21, 1972 file photo, U.S. President Richard M. Nixon, left, shakes hands with Chinese communist party…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Public Acceptance Key to COVID-19 Vaccine Success, Fauci Says

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
USA

Source: US, Oregon in Talks About Pulling Agents in Portland

Federal officers advance on members of the "Wall of Moms" group during a Black Lives Matter protest at the Mark O. Hatfield…
USA

Lawmakers to Examine Trump Census Order Excluding Undocumented Immigrants 

A billboard highlighting the 2020 Census is seen in Dearborn, Michigan, April 30, 2020.