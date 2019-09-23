Climate Activists Block Washington DC Streets

Climate activists protested in the streets of Washington, D.C., Monday, blocking key intersections as part of their effort to bring "the whole city to a gridlocked standstill."

Groups of protesters blocked several key streets and intersections to call attention to climate change. In an area near the White House, activists pushed a sailboat into the middle of an intersection as demonstrators chanted, "This is what Democracy looks like."

"The boat reminds us that D.C. will be under water because of rising sea levels," protester Maryan Pollock said.

Police said they arrested 26 people for blocking traffic.

Traffic was diverted by police.

Organizers had called on people to skip work and school to participate in the protest, which follows mass rallies of young people in cities around the world Friday that drew hundreds of thousands of people demanding urgent action to combat climate change.

Monday's demonstration, called Shut Down D.C., coincides with a U.N. Climate Action Summit in New York attended by some 60 world leaders.