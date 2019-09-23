USA

Climate Activists Plan to 'Shut Down' US Capital

By VOANews
September 23, 2019 07:05 AM
FILE - People who spoke on stage, gather to rally the crowd at the end of the Climate Strike protest, Sept. 20, 2019, in Washington.
Climate activists plan to carry out a protest Monday in Washington by blocking key intersections and "bringing the whole city to a gridlocked standstill."

Organizers called on people to skip work and school to participate in the protest, which follows mass rallies Friday of young people in cities around the world, that drew hundreds of thousands of people demanding urgent action to combat climate change.

It is not clear how many people will take part in the Washington protests, how authorities will deal with those blocking intersections, or the ultimate effects on those commuting in the U.S. capital.

