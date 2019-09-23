Climate Activists Protest, Plan to 'Shut Down' US Capital

Climate change protesters have taken to the streets of Washington, blocking key intersections as part of their effort bring "the whole city to a gridlocked standstill."

Organizers called on people to skip work and school to participate in the protest, which follows mass rallies Friday of young people in cities around the world that drew hundreds of thousands of people demanding urgent action to combat climate change.

Groups of protesters in Washington blocked several key streets Monday morning.

Traffic was being diverted by police.