Crash Site of Missing Hawaii Tour Helicopter Found on Kauai

By Reuters
December 27, 2019 06:12 PM
This photo provided by the Hawaii department of Land and Natural Resources shows an area over Na Pali Coast State Wilderness Park, where search-and-rescue personnel were looking for a tour helicopter that disappeared in Hawaii, Dec. 27, 2019.
The wreckage of a Hawaii sightseeing helicopter with seven people aboard was located Friday on the island of Kauai, a day after it was reported missing from a tour of the famed Na Pali Coast, police said.

The crash site of the aircraft, flown by Kauai-based tour operator Safari Helicopters, was confirmed in the area of Koke'e State Park, near Waimea Canyon, in the northwestern corner of the island, the Kauai police department said on its Facebook page.

It was not immediately known whether the pilot or any of the six passengers, including two children, had survived.

"Additional resources are on the way, and the search for survivors is ongoing," the police statement said.

An initial search was launched Thursday around sunset just after Safari Helicopters alerted authorities that contact with its chopper had been lost and that the aircraft was 40 minutes overdue from its return, officials said.
 

