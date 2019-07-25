USA

Cyberattacks Target Louisiana School Systems, Emergency Declared

By Associated Press
July 25, 2019 09:32 AM
FILE - Students attend an eight grade class at Southside Middle School in Denham Springs, La.
FILE - Students attend an eight grade class at Southside Middle School in Denham Springs, La.

BATON ROUGE, LA. - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has issued an emergency declaration after malware attacks against three school systems in the state were detected.

Edwards didn't provide details about the attacks affecting school systems in Sabine and Morehouse parishes and the City of Monroe. He says the declaration makes state resources available to help local governments respond to the cyberattacks and stop future data loss.

Edwards' office says the declaration will remain in effect through Aug. 21, unless terminated earlier.

Related Stories

FILE - The board of education offices in Avon, Conn. is seen in this July 12, 2019 photo.
Silicon Valley & Technology
Cyberattacks Inflict Deep Harm at Technology-Rich Schools
A series of attacks over the course of six weeks brought instruction to a halt at a 4,000-student school district in Avon, Connecticut
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
July 16, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press