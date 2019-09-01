USA

Dangerous Hurricane Dorian Pounds Bahamas, US East Coast in its Sights

By VOANews
September 1, 2019 02:43 PM
A man stands on a store's roof as he works to prepare it for the arrival of Hurricane Dorian in Freeport on Grand Bahama, Bahamas, Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019.

Last updated: Sept. 1, 2019 at 6:25P.M.

Hurricane Dorian has made history as it creeps across the Bahamas on a likely path to the U.S. East Coast.

Dorian is a fierce and extremely dangerous Category 5 storm with top sustained winds of 295 kilometers per hour.The National Hurricane Center in Miami says Dorian is the strongest Atlantic storm to strike land since 1935. It has also tied the record for the second-highest highest wind speed ever recorded in the Atlantic.

What makes Dorian especially dangerous as it pounds Great Abaco Island in the Bahamas and Grand Bahama Island is its speed. As of late Sunday, Dorian was crawling at just 7 kilometers per hour – giving its powerful winds and massive amount of rain – as much as 76 centimeters – plenty of time to cause heavy damage.

Forecasters say Dorian will move dangerously close to the east coast of Florida late Monday into Tuesday.

Hurricane warnings and watches have already been posted for parts of the state.

U.S. President Donald Trump canceled a trip to Poland to stay home to monitor the storm. He visited Federal Emergency Management Agency headquarters Sunday, urging everyone in "Hurricane Dorian's path to heed all warnings and evacuation orders from local authorities."

Forecasters predict Dorian will affect much of the Atlantic Coast throughout the week, from Georgia, the Carolinas, and Virginia. Areas as far north as the tip of New Jersey could experience heavy rain and tropical force winds by Friday.

VOANews

