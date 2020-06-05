USA

DC Paints Huge 'Black Lives Matter' Display Near White House

By Associated Press
June 05, 2020 01:20 PM
A Black Lives Matter painting is seen on 16th street near the White House as protests against the death in Minneapolis police…
"Black Lives Matter" is painted on 16th Street near the White House as protests against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd continue in Washington, June 5, 2020.

WASHINGTON - City workers and activists painted the words Black Lives Matter in enormous bright yellow letters on the the street leading to the White House, a highly visible sign of the District of Columbia's embrace of a protest movement that has put it at odds with President Donald Trump.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser tweeted aerial video of the mural shortly after it was completed Friday. The letters and an image of the city's flag stretch across 16th Street for two blocks, ending just before the church where Trump staged a photo-op after federal officers forcibly cleared a peaceful demonstration to make way for the president and his entourage.


"The section of 16th street in front of the White House is now officially 'Black Lives Matter Plaza,'" Bowser tweeted. A black and white sign was put up to mark the change.

Bowser's endorsement of the project follows her verbal clashes with the Trump administration over the response to protests of the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Bowser has complained about the heavy-handed federal response and called for the removal of out-of-state National Guard troops. She says their differences highlight the need for D.C. to be a state and have more control over its internal affairs.

District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser walks on the street leading to the White House after the words Black Lives Matter were painted in enormous bright yellow letters on the street by city workers and activists, June 5, 2020, in Washington.

On Thursday, as the protests turned peaceful, she ended a curfew imposed after people damaged buildings and broke into businesses over the weekend and Monday.  

The mayor also tweeted out a letter from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who wrote the president to express alarm that peaceful protesters were being confronted by heavily armed federal agents and officers, many of them with their identities and agencies obscured.

 

Related Stories

Protesters take a knee on Flatbush Avenue in front of New York City police officers during a solidarity rally for George Floyd,…
Nation in Turmoil: The George Floyd Protests
Nationwide Protests Over Death of African American Man Continue
The first of six scheduled memorial services for George Floyd was held in Minneapolis, Minnesota
VOA logo
ByVOA News
Fri, 06/05/2020 - 05:32
Black Lives Matter protesters chant slogans at the Mall of America light rail station in Bloomington, Minnesota, Dec. 23, 2015.
USA
What Is Black Lives Matter?
Origins of the movement opposing police violence against black Americans
VOA logo
ByVOA News
Wed, 06/03/2020 - 14:02
Philonise Floyd speaks at a memorial service for his brother, George Floyd at North Central University Thursday, June 4, 2020,…
Nation in Turmoil: The George Floyd Protests
George Floyd Remembered as Good Father and Family Man
Civil rights leader Al Sharpton leads public memorial for African American man who died in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota, setting off nationwide protests
VOA logo
ByVOA News
Thu, 06/04/2020 - 20:02
Graffiti depicting African-American man George Floyd in Nairobi
Nation in Turmoil: The George Floyd Protests
Protests Over George Floyd's Death Expose Raw Race Relations Worldwide
From Amsterdam to Nairobi, protests expose deeper grievances among demonstrators over strained race relations in their own countries
Reuters logo
ByReuters
Thu, 06/04/2020 - 09:12
AP logo
By
Associated Press

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Facing More Pressure from Washington, Britain Pushes Back on Huawei Dependence

A sign reading "Boris Stop Huawei" is seen next to the M40 motorway, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID…
Economy & Business

Wall Street's Rally Zooms Higher After Surprise Gain in Jobs

FILE PHOTO: The Wall Street sign is pictured at the New York Stock exchange (NYSE) in the Manhattan borough of New York City
VOA News on China

Contract Decision Raises Doubts About Israel-China Tech Ties 

A worker walks at the new desalination plant in the city of Hadera, Israel, Sunday, May 16, 2010. Israel on Sunday dedicated a…
USA

Trump Allows Commercial Fishing in Marine Conservation Area

President Donald Trump hands pens out after signing an executive order on commercial fishing after speaking at a roundtable…
USA

Nine Florida Firefighters Hurt in Norwegian Ship Blast

This photo provided by The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department shows firefighters responding to a fire after an explosion aboard a ship, June 4, 2020 in Jacksonville, Fla.