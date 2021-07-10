Death Toll in Florida Building Collapse Reaches 86

Rescue workers have recovered the remains of seven people from the rubble of the collapsed condominium building in Surfside, Florida, pushing the death toll Saturday to 86, according to Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

The search for survivors officially ended at midnight Wednesday night, nearly two weeks after part of the 12-story Champlain Towers building collapsed June 24.

At a news conference Saturday morning, Levine Cava said 43 people remained unaccounted for and 62 had been identified, according to the Miami Herald.

A man places flowers on a makeshift memorial for the victims of the Surfside's Champlain Towers South condominium collapse in Miami, Florida, July 8, 2021.

Through early Saturday, no one had been rescued from the site since the first 12 hours of the collapse.

A grand jury investigation into the cause of the collapse is in progress, and six families have filed separate suits.

U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, whose congressional district includes Surfside, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis have both promised financial aid for victims.

Some information in this report comes from the Associated Press and Reuters.