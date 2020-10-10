Delta Hits Louisiana Coast as Hurricane

Hurricane Delta delivered another punch to Louisiana Friday, six weeks after Hurricane Laura clobbered the state.



Delta drenched southwestern Louisiana with almost 45 centimeters of rain in less than 12 hours.



U.S. forecasters say Delta made landfall Friday evening in central Louisiana at almost the same spot on the southern U.S. Gulf Coast as Hurricane Laura.



In its latest report Saturday, the National Hurricane Center said Delta had weakened to a tropical storm, bringing “heavy rains over much of Louisiana” as it moves with maximum sustained winds of 95 kph. Delta’s rains and the winds ripped tarps off buildings placed there just weeks ago in the aftermath of Laura.

A local resident is framed by debris from Hurricane Laura, as he watches the arrival of Hurricane Delta from his doorsteps in Lake Charles, Louisiana, Oct. 9, 2020.

Johnny Weaver in Lake Arthur, Louisiana, told the Associated Press, “There is a lot of power lines down all over the place, there’s ... really deep water in certain spots.”



The storm surge warning from Port Fourchon to Mouth of the Pearl River, Louisiana, including Lake Borgne, has been canceled.



Forecasters say Delta should travel over central and northeastern Louisiana Saturday morning and across northern Mississippi and into the Tennessee Valley later Saturday and Sunday.



Delta is expected to become a tropical depression sometime Saturday.