Delta Hits Louisiana Coast as Hurricane, Then Weakens

Hurricane Delta has delivered another punch to Louisiana, six weeks after Hurricane Laura clobbered it.

U.S. forecasters said Delta made landfall Friday evening in central Louisiana at almost the same spot on the southern U.S. Gulf Coast as Hurricane Laura. The storm smothered southwestern Louisiana with almost 45 centimeters of rain in less than 12 hours.

In its latest report Saturday, the National Hurricane Center said Delta had weakened to a tropical depression, bringing “heavy rains over much of Louisiana.” Delta’s winds ripped tarps off buildings placed there just weeks ago in the aftermath of Laura.

A local resident is framed by debris from Hurricane Laura, as he watches the arrival of Hurricane Delta from his doorsteps in Lake Charles, Louisiana, Oct. 9, 2020.

Johnny Weaver in Lake Arthur, Louisiana, told The Associated Press, “There is a lot of power lines down all over the place, there’s ... really deep water in certain spots.”

The storm surge warning from Port Fourchon to Mouth of the Pearl River, Louisiana, including Lake Borgne, was canceled.

Forecasters said Delta should move across northern Mississippi and into the Tennessee Valley late Saturday and Sunday.