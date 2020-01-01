USA

Democrat Buttigieg's Presidential Campaign Raises $24.7 Million in 4th Quarter

By Reuters
January 01, 2020 12:01 PM
FILE PHOTO: Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg greets supporters during a campaign event where he is endorsed by…
Pete Buttigieg during a campaign event at a high school in Indianola, Iowa, Dec. 22, 2019.

WASHINGTON - Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg raised $24.7 million in the fourth quarter, his campaign announced on Wednesday, outpacing the $19.1 million he collected in the third quarter.

The hefty total is expected to land him among the top fundraisers in the Democratic field, which has 15 contenders seeking to take on U.S. President Donald Trump in the November 2020 election. U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders had the largest haul in the previous quarter, raising $25.2 million.

Buttigieg, whose term as South Bend, Indiana mayor ended with the start of the new year, raised $76 million in 2019, his campaign said.

With only weeks until voting for the Democratic nomination begins in Iowa, candidates would typically turn their attention away from fundraising and toward meeting face-to-face with voters. The shift in attention makes the fourth-quarter fundraising hauls important to allow campaigns to have sufficient resources to be remain focused on voters, not donors.

Buttigieg has come under recent criticism for his fundraising. Fellow Democratic rival U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren leveled a series of attacks against Buttigieg on the debate stage in December for fundraisers he has held, including one in a Napa Valley wine cave.

Warren, who swore off holding any fundraisers, has accused Buttigieg of being influenced by those who are willing to write big checks, as large as $2,800, to his campaign.

Buttigieg has countered that Democrats need to be willing to fundraise from anyone willing to finance their campaigns so the party can remain competitive in the general election against Trump.

His campaign touted the number of small donations he received. Over the entire year, 98% of donations were smaller than $200 and the average was $38, his campaign said.

His campaign also provided details about how the money is being spent. The campaign staff now exceeds 500 people and he has opened 65 field offices.

Buttigieg has 100 field staff in Iowa and 70 in New Hampshire, the state which votes second, according to his campaign.

Related Stories

Democratic presidential candidate South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg reacts to applause after delivering a Veterans Day address during a campaign event in Rochester, N.H., Nov. 11, 2019.
USA
'A Serious-Minded Kid:' Pete Buttigieg Aimed High Early
Exhibiting an attention-grabbing combination of brains and curiosity as early as grade school
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 11/25/2019 - 09:38
미국 인디애나주 사우스벤드의 시장인 피트 부티지지 후보가 14일 미 대선 공식 출마를 선언했다.
US Politics
Pete Buttigieg Scrambles to Turn 2020 Buzz into Momentum
There are no policy positions on his website. He has virtually no paid presence in the states that matter most. And his campaign manager is a high school friend with no experience in presidential politics.This is the upstart campaign of Pete Buttigieg, the 37-year-old Indiana mayor who has suddenly become one of the hottest names in the Democrats' presidential primary season. Yet there is an increasing urgency, inside and outside the campaign, that his moment may pass if he…
Democratic presidential candidate South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg poses with an advocacy group after the Democratic primary debate hosted by NBC News at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Art, June 27, 2019, in Miami, FL.
US Politics
Democrat Pete Buttigieg Says He Raised $24M in 2nd Quarter
Buttigieg's haul is a show of force at a critical early juncture where fundraising figures, and the number of donors are criteria for qualifying for September's debate stage
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 07/01/2019 - 12:04
Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters

Special Section

1619-2019

Child Marriage

USA

Trump Lawyer Giuliani Says He Would Testify at President's Impeachment Trial

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks to reporters as he arrives for a New Year's…
USA

Illinois Becomes Latest US State to Legalize Recreational Pot

Customer Elise Swopes makes a purchase at Sunnyside Cannabis Dispensary on January 1, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. - On the first…
USA

Democrat Buttigieg's Presidential Campaign Raises $24.7 Million in 4th Quarter

FILE PHOTO: Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg greets supporters during a campaign event where he is endorsed by…
Middle East

Iranian-backed Protesters Withdrawing From US Embassy Compound in Baghdad

Smoke rises after pro-Iranian militiamen and their supporters set a fire in front of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, Jan. 1, 2020.
USA

California Fire Victims’ Settlement Turns Into Tug-of-War

FILE- in this Dec. 3, 2018, file photo, homes leveled by the Camp Fire line the Ridgewood Mobile Home Park retirement community in Paradise, Calif. As California counties face the prospect of increased utility power shut-off meant to prevent…