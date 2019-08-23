USA

Descendants of America's First Africans Will Mark 400 Years

By Associated Press
August 23, 2019 01:43 PM
African Slaves sign in Virginia
FILE - A sign marks the arrival point of America's first African slaves.

HAMPTON, VA. - A family that traces its bloodline to America's first enslaved Africans will gather at its cemetery to reflect on their arrival 400 years ago.
 
The family is holding a reflection Friday at the Tucker Family Cemetery in Hampton, Virginia. The reflection is one of several events commemorating the Africans' 1619 arrival to what is now Virginia.     
 
The landing on the Chesapeake Bay is considered a pivotal moment that set the stage for a race-based system of slavery that continues to haunt the nation.  
 
The family traces its roots to William Tucker. He is considered by many to be the first documented African child born in English-occupied America.

His parents were among 30 men and women from what is now Angola who were traded for food and supplies from English colonists.

 

Related Stories

Africa to America 1619 - 2019
Africa to America
US Marks 400th Anniversary of Arrival of First Enslaved Africans
VOA retraces the path of the first slaves who arrived in the United States and the lasting effects of slavery
This painting by Sidney King depicts Virginia in 1619 as a frigate docks at Point Comfort bringing 20 African slaves to be trade
Africa to America
Slavery’s Bitter Roots: US Marks 400th Anniversary of Arrival of First Africans
In 1619, the first Africans were brought to colonial Virginia – in bondage – beginning more than two centuries of slavery in America
Default Author Profile
By Chris Simkins
Mon, 08/05/2019 - 12:54
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press

1619-2019