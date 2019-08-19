USA

Detained Immigrants Sue over Conditions, Medical Care

By Associated Press
August 19, 2019 12:52 PM
In this July 12, 2019 file photo, men stand in a U.S. Immigration and Border Enforcement detention center in McAllen, Texas, during a visit by Vice President Mike Pence. Immigration lawyers say a pattern has repeated itself for several weeks in…
LOS ANGELES - Immigrants held in U.S. detention facilities are demanding adequate medical care and treatment and accommodations for disabilities.

Advocates for the immigrants filed a lawsuit Monday in U.S. District Court against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Immigrants say they are being placed in isolation as punishment and denied recommended medical treatment and surgery. They say they've been denied wheelchairs and a deaf immigrant who communicates in American Sign Language says he has not been provided an interpreter.

The allegations stretch from a privately-run facility in Adelanto, California, to Teller County Jail in Colorado.

A message seeking comment was left with Immigration and Customs Enforcement was not immediately returned.

