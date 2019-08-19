Detained Immigrants Sue Over Conditions, Medical Care in US

LOS ANGELES - Immigrants held in U.S. detention facilities are demanding adequate medical care and treatment and accommodations for disabilities.

Advocates for the immigrants filed a lawsuit Monday in U.S. District Court against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Immigrants say they are being placed in isolation as punishment and denied recommended medical treatment and surgery. They say they've been denied wheelchairs and a deaf immigrant who communicates in American Sign Language says he has not been provided an interpreter.

The allegations stretch from a privately-run facility in Adelanto, California, to Teller County Jail in Colorado.

A message seeking comment was left with Immigration and Customs Enforcement was not immediately returned.