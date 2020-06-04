USA

Detained US Navy Veteran Freed by Iran, en Route Home

By Associated Press
June 04, 2020 12:06 PM
Michael White is seen in an undated photo from social media.
WASHINGTON - U.S. officials say that a Navy veteran detained in Iran for nearly two years has been released and is on his way home aboard a Swiss government aircraft.
 
The officials say that American diplomat Brian Hook has flown to Zurich with a doctor to meet just-released Michael White and will accompany White back to the United States.
 

