USA

DOJ Announces Plan to Target Illegal Firearms

By VOA News
June 22, 2021 04:52 PM
A collection of illegal guns is displayed during a gun buyback event, Saturday May 22, 2021 in Brooklyn, N.Y. Guns were handed…
A collection of illegal guns is displayed during a gun buyback event, May 22, 2021 in Brooklyn, N.Y.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday that it is creating five “strike forces” to combat illegal gun trafficking in the United States.

The strike forces will target what the DOJ calls "significant gun trafficking corridors,” including New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Washington, in the hopes of reducing violent crime.

The announcement comes as President Joe Biden is set to address rising shootings and other violent crime surging in cities around the country during a Wednesday speech.

The New York Times reported that in the first three months of 2021, 37 cities saw on average an 18% increase in murders compared to the same period in 2020.

Last weekend, more than 50 people were shot in Chicago.

“Working with our local partners to tackle violent crime is one of the Justice Department’s most important responsibilities,” Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said in a statement.

Related Stories

FILE - This Nov. 27, 2019, file photo shows "ghost guns" on display at the headquarters of the San Francisco Police Department…
USA
Justice Department Rule Would Aim to Crack Down on 'Ghost Guns'
President Joe Biden had promised crackdown on ghost guns — homemade firearms that lack serial numbers used to trace guns and that are often purchased without background checks
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 05/07/2021 - 07:00 PM
Why Americans Own 20 Million Semiautomatic Guns
USA
Despite Mass Shootings, Americans' Love of Guns Endures
Efforts continue to bridge gulf between gun owners, proponents of restrictions
Carolyn Presutti
By Carolyn Presutti
Wed, 04/28/2021 - 07:21 PM
Shoppers walk in the parking lot of a Walmart store in Fairfax, Virginia. (Photo: Diaa Bekheet) Walmart says it will stop selling ammunition for handguns and assault-style weapons.
Race in America
Walmart Moves Guns, Ammunition to Secure Areas in Some Stores
Retailer doesn't disclose number of stores affected by change but says it's not selling firearms in areas experiencing looting
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 06/03/2020 - 03:59 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

DOJ Announces Plan to Target Illegal Firearms

A collection of illegal guns is displayed during a gun buyback event, Saturday May 22, 2021 in Brooklyn, N.Y. Guns were handed…
COVID-19 Pandemic

US to Miss July 4 COVID Vaccination Goal of 70% 

FILE - Julia Gadsby, 18, who has Lupus, receives the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Skippack Pharmacy in Schwenksville, Pennsylvania, U.S., March 3, 2021.
South & Central Asia

As Taliban Extend Territorial Gains, US Suggests Slower Afghan Pullout 

Afghan Commando forces are seen at the site of a battle field where they clash with the Taliban insurgent in Kunduz province, June 22, 2021.
USA

Nassib Becomes First Active NFL Player to Come Out as Gay

Carl Nassib headshot, as Las Vegas defensive lineman, graphic element on gray
USA

New Yorkers Vote in Primary to Choose New Mayor

A voter receives her ballot at Frank McCourt High School, in New York, June 22, 2021.