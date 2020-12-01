USA

DOJ Investigating Possible White House Bribery-for-Pardon Scheme

By VOA News
December 01, 2020 09:41 PM
A United States Marine stands guard in front of the west wing of the White House.
A United States Marine stands guard in front of the west wing of the White House, Nov. 6, 2020.

The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating a potential crime involving bribery and presidential pardons, according to court documents unsealed Tuesday.

In the heavily redacted document released by the chief judge for the federal district including Washington, federal prosecutors were seeking access to the contents of digital devices seized during earlier raids on two unidentified offices.

The court’s permission was needed because the contents of the devices included email conversations with a lawyer and may have been protected by attorney-client privilege. The prosecutors argued that that privilege was breached when the materials were shown to third parties.

The prosecutors told the court they expected to find evidence that unnamed individuals illegally “acted as lobbyists to senior White House officials … to secure a pardon or reprieve of sentence’” for an unidentified individual.

The document also cites “a related bribery conspiracy scheme,” in which an unidentified individual “would offer a substantial political contribution in exchange for a pardon or reprieve of sentence” for an unidentified individual.

The document indicates the prosecutors were given permission to access the devices. However there has been no public reporting to date to suggest anyone has been charged with a crime related to the investigation.

The document, dated Aug. 28, 2020, had been under seal until Tuesday, when the court released the heavily redacted version which concealed the names of all those under investigation.

The White House declined a VOA request for comment.

[[embed tweet: https://twitter.com/pwidakuswara/status/1333920053046226944?s=20 ]]

Related Stories

FILE - President Donald Trump is seen at an event at the White House in Washington, Nov. 13, 2020.
US Politics
Trump Has Granted Fewer Pardons, Commutations Than Previous Presidents 
Trump’s pardoning of Michael Flynn Wednesday was the 45th time the President has used his clemency power 
Esha Sarai
By Esha Sarai
Thu, 11/26/2020 - 11:13 AM
Former national security adviser Michael Flynn, leaves the federal courthouse in Washington, Monday, June 24, 2019. Flynn's…
USA
Trump Pardons Former National Security Adviser Flynn
Democrats criticized the move as undermining the rule of law
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 11/25/2020 - 04:37 PM
FILE - U.S. women's suffrage leader Susan B. Anthony is seen next to a 1898 letter handwritten by her, at an exhibit at The Karpeles Manuscript Library Museum, in Buffalo, New York, Jan. 10, 2005.
USA
Trump Pardons US Women's Suffrage Leader Susan B. Anthony
Announcement comes on 100th anniversary of 19th Amendment, which gave US women the right to vote
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 08/18/2020 - 02:13 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

DOJ Investigating Possible White House Bribery-for-Pardon Scheme

A United States Marine stands guard in front of the west wing of the White House.
COVID-19 Pandemic

US CDC Advisers Prioritize Health Care Workers, Nursing Home Residents for Vaccine

Nurses attend to a patient in the COVID-19 intensive care unit, as the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)…
Student Union

Political Rancor Feels Old to Young in US

Workers construct viewing stands for the 2021 Inaugural Parade in front of the White House in Washington
USA

Women's Team, US Soccer Settle Part of Lawsuit

FILE - In this July 7, 2019 file photo, United States' Megan Rapinoe celebrates after scoring the opening goal from the penalty…
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Lawmakers Running Out of Time to Pass Coronavirus Aid

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McMcConnell of Ky., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. …