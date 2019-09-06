Dorian Crawls Up US East Coast After Weakening to Category 1 Storm

Hurricane Dorian has weakened to a Category 1 storm, after generating tornadoes and flooding roads in North and South Carolina.

Early Friday, Dorian made landfall over Cape Hatteras, North Carolina before moving out into the Atlantic ocean on its trek up the U.S. east coast with maximum sustained winds of 150 kilometers per hour.

In its most recent bulletin, the National Hurricane Center said, "The center of Dorian will move near or over the coast of North Carolina during the next few hours." NHC added, "The center should move to the southeast of extreme southeastern New England tonight and Saturday morning, and then across Nova Scotia late Saturday or Saturday night."

The NHC expects Dorian to produce a life-threatening storm surge and dangerous winds along parts of the North Carolina and Virginia coasts. Flash flooding across eastern South and North Carolina and southeastern Virginia was expected to become more widespread Friday morning.



Bahamas recovery

A couple embraces on a road destroyed by Hurricane Dorian, as they walk to the town of High Rock to try to find their relatives in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian, in Grand Bahama, Bahamas, Sept. 5, 2019.

Elsewhere, thousands of people in the Bahamas have begun the long and painful struggle to rebuild their lives following the onslaught of the hurricane, which was an extremely powerful Category 5 storm upon its arrival several days ago.

International search and rescue teams are spreading out across Abaco and Grand Bahama islands looking for survivors.

Late Thursday, the death toll in the Bahamas had risen to 30.

Bahamian Prime Minister Hubert Minnis told CNN Thursday he believes the final number of people killed "will be staggering."

The French news agency reported teams of people in masks and white protective suits were seen placing corpses enclosed in green body bags onto a flatbed truck.

A rainbow rises over the extensive damage and destruction in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian in The Mudd, Great Abaco, Bahamas, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. The Mudd was built by thousands of Haitian migrants over decades. It was razed in a matter of…

Homes have been transformed into matchsticks.

"It's hell everywhere," said Brian Harvey, a Canadian who was on his sailboat when Dorian hit.

International assistance



The U.S. Coast Guard and British Royal Navy have ships docked off the islands and the United Nations is sending eight tons of ready-to-eat meals and satellite communications equipment.

The Royal Caribbean and Walt Disney cruise lines, which usually carry tourists to Bahamian resorts, are instead using ships to deliver food, water, flashlights and other vital aid.

Hampton University, a historically black college in Virginia, has offered free classes and room and board to students from the University of the Bahamas for the current fall semester.

After the fall semester, any students who remain will be charged the regular rates.