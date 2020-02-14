USA

Education Department Probes Foreign Gifts to Yale, Harvard

By Associated Press
February 14, 2020 09:35 AM
FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2018, file photo, a gate opens to the Harvard University campus in Cambridge, Mass. The U.S. Education…
In this Dec. 13, 2018, file photo, a gate opens to the Harvard University campus in Cambridge, Mass.

NEW HAVEN, CONN. - The U.S. Education Department is investigating foreign gifts made to Harvard and Yale as part of a broader review of international money flowing to American universities, officials said.

The department said Wednesday it is reviewing whether the Ivy League schools potentially failed to report hundreds of millions of dollars in contracts and donations from countries including Saudi Arabia, Iran and China.

The department previously opened investigations  at Georgetown University and Texas A&M as part of a campaign to scrutinize foreign funding and to improve reporting by universities.

Unfortunately, the more we dig, the more we find that too many are underreporting or not reporting at all. We will continue to hold colleges and universities accountable and work with them to ensure their reporting is full, accurate, and transparent, as required by the law, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said.

A Yale spokeswoman, Karen Peart, said the university was reviewing the department's request for records of certain gifts and contracts and preparing to respond to it.

A Harvard spokesman, Jonathan Swain, said it is reviewing the notice and preparing a response.

Federal law requires U.S. colleges to report contracts and donations from foreign sources totaling $250,000 or more.

In Yale's case, the department said it discovered in recent weeks that the university may have failed to report at least $375 million in foreign gifts and contracts. It said in a letter to Yale that the university appeared not to have reported a single foreign source gift or contract in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017 despite having a significant presence abroad.

At Harvard, a professor was charged  last month with lying about his ties to a Chinese-run recruitment program and concealing payments he received from the Chinese government for research. The Education Department noted the arrest in its announcement Wednesday and said it is concerned Harvard may lack appropriate institutional controls over foreign money” and may have failed to report fully all foreign gifts and contracts.

The department said its enforcement efforts since July have prompted the reporting of approximately $6.5 billion in previously undisclosed foreign money. It said $3.6 billion of that was reported by 10 schools: Cornell University, Yale, the University of Colorado Boulder, the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the University of Chicago, the University of Pennsylvania, Boston University, Texas A&M, and Carnegie Mellon University.

Related Stories

Graduates listen to U.S. President Barack Obama (not pictured) talk during the commencement ceremony for the University of California, Irvine at Angels Stadium in Anaheim, California June 14, 2014.
00:03:27
Student Union
'Ivory Tower' Explores Crushing Cost of US College Education
New documentary looks at college costs, which have risen by about 1100 percent since 1978
Default Author Profile
By Penelope Poulou
Wed, 07/16/2014 - 15:00
Douglas Hodge, the former chief executive of the investment firm Pimco, leaves the federal courthouse after being sentenced in…
Student Union
Prosecutors: Pimco Ex-CEO Sentenced to Prison in US College Admissions Scam
Douglas Hodge was sentenced to nine months behind bars, plus two years of supervised release, a $750,000 fine and 500 hours of community service
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Fri, 02/07/2020 - 19:30
FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2019 file photo, actress Lori Loughlin departs federal court in Boston after a hearing in a nationwide…
USA
Loughlin, Giannulli to Fight New Charges in Admissions Case
‘Full House’ actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband say they're fighting the latest charges against them in the college admissions scandal
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 11/01/2019 - 13:45
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

1619-2019

Child Marriage

More U.S. News

USA

Education Department Probes Foreign Gifts to Yale, Harvard

FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2018, file photo, a gate opens to the Harvard University campus in Cambridge, Mass. The U.S. Education…
USA

International Students in US Share Thoughts About Valentine’s Day          

USA

Parkland High School Quiet on Anniversary of Mass Shooting 

Chad Williams, 19, a survivor of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school shooting, stands alone at a memorial garden outside…
USA

Parkland Commemorates Second Anniversary of High School Mass Shooting

Zachary Chakin holds up a sign as crowds of people participate in the March for Our Lives rally in support of gun control,…
USA

In Africa, US Sees Trainers as ‘Better Fit’ Than Combat Troops

U.S. Secretary of Defence Mark Esper speaks at a news conference following a NATO defence ministers meeting at the Alliance…